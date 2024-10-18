YouTuber is on a journey to play almost every video game ever made

After losing his collection of video games in a tragedy, YouTuber Jeff Wires retrieved it all back through digital emulation. Now, he only has one goal.

YouTuber Jeff Wires, also known on the platform as ‘Chronologically Gaming,’ is in the process of playing as many video games as he possibly can.

Wires started with games from 1971 and has already completed his goal of a large percentage of ‘70s console, arcade, computer, and handheld games with the help of emulation.

Article continues after ad

His YouTube bio details his expectations: “I’m trying something that has never been done before. I’m playing every video game in order of release,” he says.

“I run a live show where guests can remote in and play games every weekday at 9 pm central and I post the recordings here on YouTube. I started with the year 1971 and played every video game (consoles, handhelds, computer, and arcade) in the ‘70s. And, we are now in the ‘80s!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The gaming specialist has his restrictions, though, as one specific game has at least 28,000 variations.

Included in the games he won’t be playing are adult-only games, Mahjong, Shougi, Mainframe computer games, gambling or casino games, quizzes, demos, every compilation, every prototype, hack, or bootleg, games without a microprocessor, every Commodore 64 game, and every computer video game.

In a presentation about how he started his hobby, Wires explained, “I was a big collector. I had a tragedy and lost my entire physical collection.”

Article continues after ad

As a result of no longer being able to be a “physical hoarder,” the YouTuber said he became a “digital hoarder.”

Wires is currently working on video games from November 1982. In addition to his YouTube channel, the gaming enthusiast also streams live on Twitch, where viewers can comment and rate his gameplay.

Much like the YouTuber, streamers like Twitch’s Kai Cenat often goes live while playing video games. Notably, he is known for dressing in costume and decorating his bedroom to match the game being played.

Article continues after ad