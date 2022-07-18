PS Plus August 2022 games predictions: All free PS5 & PS4 game rumors

Andrew Highton . 1 hour ago

Sony’s PS Plus service is prepping new August 2022 games for subscribers, and we’ve got all the latest rumors on the new games, as well as our own PS4 and PS5 games predictions.

The revamped PS Plus system is well and truly into its stride now and the addition of free games to the service each month is carrying on as usual.

July 2022 subscribers are being treated to the new, detective cat thriller Stray, as well as Arcadegeddon, Crash Bandicoot 4, and The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan.

But let’s look ahead to August 2022’s free PS Plus games for PS4 and PS5 and all the latest news surrounding them.

Contents

PS Plus games for August 2022: PS4 and PS5 game rumors

PlayStation

There’s been a few different titles batted around for the upcoming August 2022 PS Plus games with the upcoming Rollerdrome third-person shooter reportedly being outed as a day-one launch.

Along with Rollerdrome, there are strong rumors that we will also see any of the following being added as free PS Plus games:

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Paper Beast

Observer System Redux

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

As with anything speculative, we will wait for official confirmation from Sony as it shouldn’t been too much longer now.

When will PS Plus games for August 2022 be officially announced?

Typically, the last Wednesday of every month is when we can expect the latest batch of PlayStation Plus games to be announced, as should be the case for August 2022’s PS Plus games.

The PlayStation’s official blog is typically where you can find the games and August’s games are likely to be revealed on July 27 at 8:30 AM PST / 11:30 AM EST / 4:30 PM BST.

Once they’re announced, new games are usually made available to play on the first Tuesday of the following month.

How to get PS Plus games for free

Acquiring the latest line of PS Plus games for free is a relatively simple task and we have a few easy instructions to help you do this:

Go to your PlayStation’s home screen. Head to the PlayStation Plus symbol on the console’s media bar. From there, select which PS Plus games you want to download that are currently active. You’ll now be able to play the newly added games from your ‘Library!‘

New PS Plus Subscription tiers explained

The new PlayStation Plus model has been expanded into a fully-fledged three-tier system with different incentives per tier.

Here is information on each part of the model and what that tier entitles you to.

Tier Price (per month) Benefits PlayStation Plus Essential $9.99/€8.99/£6.99 Two monthly downloadable games Exclusive discounts Cloud storage for saved games Online multiplayer access. PlayStation Plus Extra $14.99/€13.99/£10.99 Includes all benefits from the Essential tier Adds a catalog of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games (PlayStation Studios blockbuster hits and third-party partners). PlayStation Plus Premium $17.99/€16.99/£13.49 Includes all benefits from Essential and Extra tiers Adds up to 340 additional games, including PS3 games available via cloud streaming Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP, and PS4 gamesStream games using PS4, PS5, and PC Time-limited game trials for customers to try select games before buying.

For a detailed breakdown of prices, be sure to check out our breakdown of PS Plus.

Also, why not take a look at our latest Xbox Game Pass guide for more information on free games.