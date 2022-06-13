PS Plus July 2022: Leaks, rumors & more

Despite PS Plus’s introduction of a new subscription system, players can still expect monthly additions. Here’s everything we know about PS Plus in July 2022.

July 2022 will be the first month of the new subscription service of PS Plus. There have been quite some changes where the Essential tier still remaining, better games will be added to the Extra and Premium tiers from now on.

June saw the likes of God of War, Naruto to Boruto, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and Sony has got some surprises planned for July as well.

Here’s everything we know about the new PS Plus games for July 2022.

Advertisement

Contents

PS Plus games for July 2022

The world will see the adventures of a feline creature in July and will be readily available to the PS Plus users. However, this game will only be available for the Extra and Premium subscribers, leaving the Essential users out. They will either have to buy the game or upgrade to a higher tier of PS Plus.

Read More: PS Plus June 2022

We’ll update the full list of games planned for July as PlayStation eventually reveals them.

When will PS Plus games for July 2022 be available?

PS Plus games are made available on the first Tuesday of every month and it’s likely it’ll be no different this time. For July 2022, expect the PS Plus games to be available on Tuesday, July 5.

Advertisement

You’ll be able to claim these games for the entire month until August 1, 2022, when a new set of titles are made available for the same month.

Make sure to keep an eye on PlayStation’s official blog as the new games tend to get revealed on the last Wednesday of the same month. Considering their consistency, PS Plus games for July 2022 are likely to be revealed on June 29 at 8:30 AM PST / 11:30 AM EST / 4:30 PM BST / 5:30 PM CEST.

How to get PS Plus games for free

If you are wondering how to add the free PS Plus game lineup for July, just follow these simple set of steps:

Advertisement

On the home screen of your PlayStation console, go to the PlayStation Plus symbol in the top left. From there, you’ll get the option to download all the current active games on PS Plus. That’s it! You’ll now be able to play the newly added games from your Library!

New PS Plus Subscription tiers explained

PlayStation has revamped its monthly paid subscription plan by adding different tiers and perks. PS Plus is now available in three different tiers and we’ve listed the benefits below:

Tier Price (per month) Benefits PlayStation Plus Essential $9.99/€8.99/£6.99 Two monthly downloadable games

Exclusive discounts

Cloud storage for saved games

Online multiplayer access PlayStation Plus Extra $14.99/€13.99/£10.99 Includes all benefits from the Essential tier

Adds a catalog of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games (PlayStation Studios blockbuster hits and third-party partners) PlayStation Plus Premium $17.99/€16.99/£13.49 Includes all benefits from Essential and Extra tiers

Adds up to 340 additional games, including PS3 games available via cloud streaming

Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP, and PS4 gamesStream games using PS4, PS5, and PC

Time-limited game trials for customers to try select games before buying.

If you want to get a detailed overview of quarterly and annual prices, be sure to check out our breakdown of PS Plus.

That’s everything we know about the PS Plus July 2022. Be sure to check out our latest Xbox Game Pass guide for more free games.