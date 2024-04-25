Is Fallout 4’s PS5 upgrade free for PS Plus subscribers?

Fallout 4’s next-gen upgrade is available now, but can PS5 users playing the game through PS Plus access it for free? Here’s everything you need to know.

As promised, Bethesda Game Studios released Fallout 4’s next-gen upgrade on Thursday, April 25, 2024 for PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. On PS5, existing owners will have to download a new client, specifically a native PS5 version that weighs in at 56.503GB.

The game currently sits in the Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. Thus, past precedent has many wondering if those who play the game through the service can access the new upgrade without an additional charge.

Bethesda Softworks, PSN

At the time of writing, the answer is no, PS Plus users can’t access the Fallout 4 upgrade free of charge. Extra and Premium subscribers who want to play the latest edition of the RPG will have to pay $19.99 to buy the game and access the updated content.

This isn’t an uncommon occurrence. Greedfall and Final Fantasy 7 Remake similarly received PS5 upgrades that were free to all, except for people who’d downloaded the games via PS Plus. It’s worth noting, however, that FF7 Remake did eventually add the free upgrade to the PS Plus version.

While Bethesda has yet to share anything concrete, Fallout 4 may make the same adjustment in the future.

What is Fallout 4’s next-gen upgrade?

The update’s biggest highlight includes options for Performance and Quality Mode. Playing Fallout 4 in Performance Mode will unlock 60fps gameplay with 4K resolution (dynamic scaling). Meanwhile, the Quality version runs the title at 30fps at 4K without help from dynamic scaling.

Bethesda has released the update two years after announcing it, though such a drop couldn’t have launched at a better time. Notably, the Fallout series is currently riding a high after the success of the acclaimed Amazon Studios TV show.