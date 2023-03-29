PlayStation Plus free games for April 2023: Confirmed games for PS5 & PS4

Sony has officially confirmed the PlayStation Plus free games in April 2023, including titles across the PS Essentials tier.

Each month, Sony offers free PS Plus games to new and existing subscribers of its subscription service. While the available game sometimes disappoints players, Sony has struck gold several times with its PS Plus additions.

To gain access to free monthly games, PlayStation users must have an active subscription to PS Plus under the Essentials package – the most basic tier.

On May 9, 2023, subscribers will lose the ability to play classic PS4 titles like God of War, Persona 5, and The Last of Us due to the shutdown of PS5’s PS Plus Collection. Furthermore, players have until April 3 to add Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein to their library.

Article continues after ad

Here are the monthly titles PS Plus subscribers can download starting April 5.

Contents

PS Plus games for April 2023

On March 29, PlayStation’s official Twitter account revealed April 2023’s three available PS Plus games. The following titles are for subscribers of the PS Plus Essentials tier:

Meet Your Maker (PS4, PS5)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4, PS5)

Tails of Iron (PS4, PS5)

The April 2023 lineup consists of games from three different genres which all have both PS4 and PS5 versions.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As for the titles’ descriptions, Meet Your Maker is a post-apocalyptic first-person shooter that also incorporates a building mechanic. In the Behaviour Interactive game, gamers can play solo or with a friend to place traps and raid outposts.

On the other hand, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a 3D multiplayer platformer and spinoff of the LittleBigPlanet franchise.

Article continues after ad

Lastly, Tails of Iron is a hand-drawn RPG game with an intense combat system. Players control Redgi, the heir to the Rat Throne, as he tries to win back his Kingdom by defeating members of the Frog Clan and their tyrant ruler, Greenwart.

How to get PS Plus games for free

If any of the April 2023 titles sound interesting, here’s how to download them.

Go to your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5’s home screen. Head to the PlayStation Plus symbol on the media bar. Now, choose which PS Plus games you want to download. You’ll now be able to play the newly added games from your ‘Library! ‘

For more free games on a different console, check out our latest Xbox Game Pass guide.