PS Now September 2021: What we know so far

PS Now is preparing for a monthly update, so what’s new on PlayStation’s streaming service?

The last few months have been huge for Sony’s alternative to the Xbox Games Pass. The arrival of titles like Nier: Automata and Red Dead Redemption 2 has fans riled up in anticipation of the PS Now September update.

While there’s been a delay in announcing exactly what titles are coming for PS Now, we do have some educated guesses about Sony’s plans for September’s PS Plus free games.

When will September’s PS Now games be announced?

The new PS Now games typically launch during the first week of the month, and we expect that trend to continue. It’s worth noting that CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3 will be leaving the service on September 6, so that may clue us in as to the arrival date of the new games as well. While we may not know exactly what’s coming, new titles in past months have included major releases such as God of War, indie-darling Undertale, and Guerilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn.

How to join PS Now

If you want to take advantage of these games while they’re available, here’s what you need to do.

On the home screen of your PlayStation console, scroll over to your Library on the far right side and open it. Scroll down to Applications and find PS Now. You’ll be able to browse the available titles without paying for a subscription. If you find something you like, click on it. This should bring up the appropriate payment form and prompt.

All of these new additions, combined with the unparalleled library of classic titles make PS Now a better deal every single month!