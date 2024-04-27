WWE 2K24 devs reverse permaban for popular content creator after fan backlash goes viral

WWE 2K24 devs have reversed popular video game content creator WhatsTheStatus’ permaban after facing widespread community backlash and a fan-led social media campaign.

Prolific WWE video game content creator ‘WhatsTheStatus’ sparked a fan-led social media campaign after developer 2K Games hit him with a permanent ban for “inappropriate content” from the latest release, WWE 2K24.

The permanence of the sudden ban saw passionate fans rally behind the creator, starting a “Free Status” hashtag on social media that quickly started trending with well over 13,000 posts.

Now, Status has revealed the community backlash achieved its goal, announcing on X (formerly Twitter) that 2K Games reached out and had “come to an agreement” with the creator, overturning their decision to implement a permaban.

“WWE games [and] I have met on how my mods can impact the game,” Status wrote on April 17. “We’ve come to an agreement, and a fair one at that.”

The popular creator then shared that he was now “free”, thanking fans for coming together and fighting 2K Games’ decision; “Thanks to all of you, my ban has been lifted.”

Just a day beforehand, Status had offered an update in which he expressed his belief that the ban would be “for good” and shared how grateful he was to see the community care so much about his content; “At times I felt like if I got banned people would just move on without caring, Im glad I was proven wrong. I will never forget this.”

He also warned others to “beware of your WWE 2K24 uploads” by posting “a couple of things that break [terms of service].” The list was as follows: