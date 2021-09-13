PS Now October 2021: Leaks and all confirmed games

PS Now is preparing for a monthly update, so what’s new on PlayStation’s subscription service?

The last few months have been huge for Sony’s alternative to Xbox Games Pass. The arrival of titles like Nier: Automata and Red Dead Redemption 2 has fans riled up in anticipation of the PS Now October update.

Don’t forget, PS Now is a separate membership to PS Plus – so if you’re a member of both, you’ll get even more games each month.

When will October PS Now games be announced?

The new PS Now games typically launch during the first week of the month, and we expect that trend to continue. Sony has been revealing games later and later, though, so it could be October before we find out.

Advertisement

If you’re itching for new games to play, though, you’ll find new PS Plus games announced at the end of September like clockwork.

How to join PS Now

If you want to take advantage of these games while they’re available, here’s what you need to do.

On the home screen of your PlayStation console, scroll over to your Library on the far right side and open it. Scroll down to Applications and find PS Now. You’ll be able to browse the available titles without paying for a subscription. If you find something you like, click on it. This should bring up the appropriate payment form and prompt.

All of these new additions, combined with the unparalleled library of classic titles make PS Now a better deal every single month!