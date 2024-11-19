Assassin’s Creed Syndicate gets surprise update nearly a decade after release

Despite it being nearly a decade since Assassin’s Creed Syndicate was released, Ubisoft has released a new update for the beloved action-adventure game.

Sure, regular updates or patches almost a decade into a game isn’t unheard of. Long-running games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA are always getting new updates, whether it’s themed events, bug fixes, or new things for players to explore.

However, those are usually regular patches, to which Syndicate hasn’t had any noteworthy changes since 2016, a year after it was released. All that’s about to change though, after Ubisoft announced the game would be getting a surprise update on November 19.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate patch adds 4K 60 FPS on console

Ubisoft

Announced on the Ubisoft website, it was revealed that “Assassin’s Creed Syndicate will be able to run at a smooth 60 frames per second on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S starting on November 19, thanks to a free patch coming to consoles.”

While that’s ideal for anyone with the next-gen consoles, players with the new PS5 Pro, PS5, and Xbox Series X will be able to “experience the spectacle of Victorian London in full 4K resolution at 60 FPS” meaning some players will be able to see a massive improvement in their adventures, nine years after release.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate isn’t the first AC game to reach 60fps on console, so we’ll likely be seeing Assassin’s Creed Shadows and future releases reaching the same quality.

At the time of writing, the full patch notes haven’t been released by Ubisoft, but when they are, we’ll be sure to add them to this article to ensure all console players know what features and improvements await them in the update.

