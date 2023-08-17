Oreo’s Mario collab finally includes Princess Peach – but there’s a catch

After being excluded from the original set of Super Mario Oreos, Princess Peach is finally getting cookies of her own – via a sweepstakes.

Given the success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie earlier this year and the announcement of new Mario games coming to Switch in the fall, it’s no surprise Nintendo chose to promote its iconic plumber by crossing over with well-known brands.

Earlier this year, Oreo released a set of limited-edition Super Mario-themed cookies featuring 16 designs, including Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Toad, and Yoshi. However, Princess Peach was noticeably absent to the disappointment of fans.

Now, the ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom is getting the royal treatment from Oreo with a special box set of cookies that’s only available through a contest on the company’s website.

Nintendo

Princess Peach Oreos are exclusive to a sweepstakes

Unlike the previous Oreo collaboration, fans won’t be able to simply buy Princess Peach Oreos in stores. Instead, 5,000 lucky winners will receive a package of these limited-edition cookies.

To enter, fans should go to this website.

The contest is only available to residents of the United States, including D.C. and Puerto Rico who are 18 years and older. From now until August 23, fans can enter each day for a chance to win. The drawing itself will take place on August 24, and winners will be notified via email.

As for the cookies themselves, they are part of the OREOiD line of customizable treats. Rather than standard Oreos, these are white fudge-dipped cookies with pink, yellow, and blue sprinkles surrounding four different Peach-themed designs.

Princess Peach is in the midst of a renaissance. The Super Mario Bros. Movie portrayed her as a strong leader and mentor for Mario, a far cry from her damsel-in-distress origins.

The latest Nintendo Direct also revealed the princess will star in a new game releasing in 2024. This marks her first turn as a game protagonist since 2005’s Super Princess Peach.

While some fans may be disappointed that they won’t be able to find Princess Peach Oreos at their local store, this sweepstakes does feel like a fitting tribute to this regal and distinguished character.