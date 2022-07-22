PowerWash Simulator is now more popular than Halo Infinite, Far Cry 5 & Sea of Thieves on Xbox Game Pass

Philip Trahan . Last updated: Jul 22, 2022

Following its full release after being in early access on Steam for over a year, PowerWash Simulator swiftly overtook major titles like Halo Infinite and Far Cry 5 on Xbox Game Pass.

Simulator games have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, with titles like American Truck Simulator and Goat Simulator finding a lot of success in the industry.

Now, it seems one Simulator game has what it takes to dethrone some of the biggest titles on Xbox Game Pass.

PowerWash Simulator has beat out massive games like Halo Infinite, Far Cry 5, and Seas of Thieves on Xbox Game Pass following its departure from Steam early access.

PowerWash Simulator dominates Xbox Game Pass in June

As of July 22, 2022, PowerWash Simulator sits firmly in the top four most popular Xbox Game Pass games of July.

Though currently behind big games like Forza Horizon 5 and Fifa 22, PowerWash Simulator has already eclipsed some stiff competition, as shown in a tweet by industry analyst Benji-Sales.

Along with Microsoft staples like Halo Infinite and Sea of Thieves, PowerWash Simulator also overtook heavy hitters like MLB The Show 22 and Ark: Survival Evolved.

For those who may not know what PowerWash Simulator is all about, players assume the role of a power washer tasked with building up their business by cleaning the dirt off things like houses, playgrounds, and even a Mars rover.

After arriving on Steam through early access on May 19, 2021, PowerWash Simulator finally hit its full release on July 14, 2022, receiving fairly positive reviews from a variety of outlets.

However, the community reception to the game has been overwhelmingly positive, with PowerWash Simulator holding a 96 percent positive review score on Steam.

Clearly, Game Pass owners have seen the hype from the community surrounding the game, but it remains to be seen how PowerWash Simulator will fair once the Game Pass titles for August 2022 rollout.