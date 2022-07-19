Xbox Game Pass August 2022: All new games and everything leaving on console, PC & Cloud

Lloyd Coombes . 51 minutes ago

Microsoft’s subscription service is about to add new titles as part of the Xbox Game Pass August 2022 lineup. Here’s all we know so far.

Microsoft’s monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is a must-subscribe for anyone with an Xbox console, a gaming PC, or a phone that can handle playing games via the cloud.

July’s lineup saw the addition of everything from Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol, to the return of the Yakuza franchise and the wildly popular PowerWash Simulator. There were also big day one launches like As Dusk Falls, which we awarded an 8.5 out of 10.

August may be a little way off yet, but we know some of the games coming. Here’s all we know about the Xbox Game Pass lineup for August 2022.

Contents

Microsoft

Here’s everything coming to Xbox consoles, PC, and Cloud gaming this month.

Xbox Game Pass August 2022 additions

Here’s everything we know of that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in August so far. Don’t worry if there’s nothing for you right now, though, as Microsoft will unveil more very soon.

New announcements are listed in bold.

Turbo Golf Racing (Console, PC) – August 4

Two Point Campus (Console, PC) – August 9

Midnight Fight Express (Console, PC) – August 23

Immortality (Console, PC) – August 30

Expect more games to be added to the lineup in the coming days, usually through the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account.

Games Leaving Game Pass in August 2022

Microsoft’s service rotates games in and out of its library, so expect a few games to be removed in July — usually with some leaving halfway through the month and some leaving at the end.

You’ll be given at least a few days’ notice, though, so you can either finish up the game before it leaves or buy it at a discount before it’s gone.

Game Pass titles don’t have a set reveal date, and Microsoft usually teases them at regular intervals. Expect some mention of the lineup in the opening days of August, with more revealed through Twitter posts (and sometimes memes) in the weeks that follow.

We’ll be sure to update this page as we hear more, but for a look at the best games on Xbox Game Pass, be sure to check out our dedicated list.