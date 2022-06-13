Xbox Game Pass July 2022: All new games and everything leaving on console, PC & Cloud

Microsoft’s subscription service is about to add new titles as part of the Xbox Game Pass June 2022 lineup. Here’s all we know so far.

Microsoft’s monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is a must-subscribe for anyone with an Xbox console, a gaming PC, or a phone that can handle playing games via the cloud.

June’s reveals saw Naraka Bladepoint, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, and space dogfighter Chorus added to the lineup alongside Assassin’s Creed: Origins and the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection.

Here’s all we know about the Xbox Game Pass lineup for July 2022.

Game Pass July 2022 additions

Here’s everything we know of that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in July so far. Don’t worry if there’s nothing for you right now, though, as Microsoft will unveil more very soon.

New announcements are listed in bold.

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Console) – July 7

As Dusk Falls (Console, PC) – July 19

Expect more games to be added to the lineup in the coming days, usually through the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account.

Games Leaving Game Pass in July 2022

Microsoft’s service rotates games in and out of its library, so expect a few games to be removed in July — usually with some leaving halfway through the month and some leaving at the end.

You’ll be given at least a few days’ notice, though, so you can either finish up the game before it leaves or buy it at a discount before it’s gone.

Game Pass July 2022 Announcement Date

Game Pass titles don’t have a set reveal date, and Microsoft usually teases them at regular intervals. Expect some mention of the lineup in the opening days of June, with more revealed through Twitter posts (and sometimes memes) in the weeks that follow.

We’ll be sure to update this page as we hear more, but for a look on the other side of the fence, why not check out everything we know about Sony’s PlayStation Plus overhaul.