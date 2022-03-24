Everything we know about Sea Of Thieves Forts Of The Forgotten expansion

Sea of Thieves next update has arrived, here’s everything we know about the Forts of the Forgotten timed event.

The latest Sea of Thieves patch does more than just update the game, it adds a new timed event known as Forts of the Forgotten. This is Sea of Thieves next Adventure event and will be free to all players of the game. The developers have also released a shiny new trailer for Forts of the Forgotten.

Players will now set sail to the Sea Forts with Captain Flameheart to enter the Golden Sands Outpost and save its denizens from the horror that resides there. The Forts of the Forgotten event also follows on from the first Sea of Thieves adventure, the Shrouded Islands.

Advertisement

Contents

Does Forts of the Forgotten have a release date?

Yes, the Sea of Thieves Forts of the Forgotten event runs from March 24 to April 7.

Therefore, players will need to download the update now if they want to get involved.

Forts of the Forgotten trailers

Check out the cinematic trailer below:

Forts of the Forgotten update details

Players will need to fend off a “phantom phalanx” as they sail towards their journey and can expect “heavy resistance” from them as they try to enter the Golden Sands Outpost.

The trailer shows two Ghost pirates discussing what to do with some prisoners and the nature of Captain Flameheart, before a frightening figure enters and demands one prisoner be brought to them.

The trailer ends with a set of creepy masked figures sailing towards to outpost with unknown intentions. Forts of the Forgotten can be downloaded on Xbox Game Pass or for those who own the game outright for free from Xbox Marketplace.

Advertisement

So that’s everything we know so far about the Forts of the Forgotten. For more on the biggest upcoming releases, check out our pages on some of the most-anticipated games that have been announced:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Overwatch 2 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | God of War: Ragnarok | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman