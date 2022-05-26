MLB The Show 22 Roster update schedule: May 26 changes

MLB The Show 22 receives regular roster updates throughout the MLB season to make sure players’ in-game rating accurately represent their actual play. Here is everything you need to know about the next roster update, including when it’s slated to go live.

The Show is back, and with it, near-daily content updates for its most popular card-collecting mode, Diamond Dynasty.

As the MLB season hits its stride, many players from all 30 teams will be due for rating hikes, as well as drops.

Here is the schedule for when the next roster update is coming to the game, as well as how often you can plan to have roster updates down the line.

MLB The Show 22 roster update schedule

The most recent MLB The Show 22 roster update dropped on May 26 and changed a ton of players’ overall ratings.

Following this update, the next one can be expected to be two weeks from the date on June 9.

May 26 roster changes for MLB The Show 22

With the May 26 roster update, there were a handful of players who have performed well enough to achieve Diamond-level.

Jazz Chisholm of the Miami Marlins (86), Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays (86), C.J. Cron of the Colorado Rockies (87), and Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals (88).

Along with those changes, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is now the second highest rated player in the game with a 94 overall.

The best Live Series player is still Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels with a 95 overall.

If you want to see every player that was updated you can view the changes from the home page of Diamond Dynasty, then navigate to the bottom right and select Roster Update.

