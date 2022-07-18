How to join the Halo Infinite co-op campaign beta: Test flight explained for Xbox & PC

James Busby . 16 minutes ago

If you’re wondering how you can join the Halo Infinite co-op campaign, then our hub has you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the release date and how you can sign up.

The Halo Infinite co-op campaign beta is finally live, giving players the chance to team up with friends to take down Banished together. This eagerly anticipated feature has been one of the most requested additions to the game, alongside new multiplayer maps and the upcoming Halo battle royale.

Whether you wish to dive back into the deadly world of Zeta Halo or just wish to experience the campaign with another Spartan, then you’ll want to sign up for the beta. To get you up to speed, we’ve covered everything you need to begin your co-op adventure.

How to sign up for the Halo Infinite co-op campaign

343 Industries The Halo Infinite co-op campaign is finally live.

The Halo Infinite co-op beta will run from July 15 to August 1, 2022. The Beta is available to players on Xbox who are registered for the Xbox Insider Program, and players on Steam who were registered for the Halo Insider Program by July 11.

In order to join the beta via the Xbox Insider Program, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Navigate to the Xbox Insider Hub in the “apps” tab under “Games and Apps” on the Xbox dashboard. From the Insider Hub, navigate to the “Previews” tab on the left side of the screen. Navigate to the “Halo Infinite – Insider” page and join it. Once downloaded, the build will be available to play from the Home page or your “Games” tab under “Games and Apps.”

It’s important to note, that 343 is currently unable to add additional players on Steam, but the developers will hopefully provide more sign-up opportunities in the future.

So, there you have it, that is everything you need to join the Halo Infinite co-op campaign. Make sure you check out our dedicated Halo page for all the latest news and updates.