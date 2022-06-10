Goat Simulator 3: Gameplay, trailer, platforms & everything we know

Goat Simulator 3 was one of the biggest surprises of Summer Game Fest 2022 and fans of the crazy franchise are in for another round of goat-related chaos. We’ve put together a guide featuring everything we know about Goat Simulator 3.

When you think of long-awaited sequels, Goat Simulator probably doesn’t spring to mind. But the chilled folks over at Coffee Stain Studios feel that a sequel was so overdue that they opted to skip a second game and go straight to Goat Simulator 3!

The debut game was revered for its ability to embrace its flaws and make entertaining gameplay out of them. Along with everything else at Summer Game Fest 2022, Goat Simulator 3 revealed itself and hinted at some of the things we can expect from the game.

Advertisement

Contents

Does Goat Simulator 3 have a release date?

Goat Simulator 3 is on course for a 2022 release, but Coffee Stain Studios haven’t pinpointed an exact date just yet.

Fall 2022 is the release period that has been outed and given that Goat Simulator 3 doesn’t need to be delayed to fix bugs because they’re incorporated into the game anyway, we feel the game will indeed arrive during Fall 2022.

Goat Simulator 3 trailers

The debut trailer for Goat Simulator 3 was a memorable one at Summer Game Fest 2022 as gamers globally thought they were witnessing a new trailer for Dead Island 2 and were trolled with goats, as you can see below.

Goat Simulator 3 gameplay

Outside of the game’s reveal trailer, we haven’t seen or heard much else regarding Goat Simulator 3. Although, we aren’t expecting the sequel to vary too much from its predecessor. The game takes place in a new location called San Angora and looks to be another crazy sandbox for players to explore and make a mess of.

Advertisement

Goat Simulator 3 platforms

It appears as if Goat Simulator 3 is targeting a release on all new-gen consoles and specific services, namely the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Epic Games Store.

No other platforms or formats seem to be in the discussion, so we’ll assume for the time being that these will be the game’s initial release destinations, with the possibility of future ports elsewhere.

Goat Simulator 3 isn’t the only game scheduled for 2022 or beyond, there are many more that you can see here:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Overwatch 2 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | DokeV | FFXVI | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Sonic Frontiers | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild sequel | The Witcher 3 next-gen patch | God of War Ragnarok | The Last of Us Part 1 Remake