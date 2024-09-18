Frostpunk 2’s biggest enemy is the cold, and to battle the brutal winter that plagues New London, you’ll need heat. To get heat, you’ll need fuel. Luckily, there’s a fantastic source for you to discover and make the most of.

While Frostpunk 2 certainly deals with internal problems more than external ones, the cold is still the primary problem throughout your city-building adventure. After all, you have to keep the population warm and alive, and have to prepare for those brutal whiteouts.

Luckily, during the game’s storyline, you can discover a way to get permanent(ish) fuel for New London and beyond. However, it’s not always easy to find. So, here’s how to get permanent fuel in Frostpunk 2 and the best way to maximize its production so you never have to worry about coal again.

Where to find permanent fuel











The best place to find permanent fuel in Frostpunk 2 is in the Desolate Coast, which is found to the northwest of New London. It’s worth noting, you’ll need to unlock the Frozen Bay beforehand, as it’s located just behind that.

To do this, you’ll need to go through the storyline, completing the tasks, until you begin unlocking exploration. Once you have, Frostbreak to the edge of New London, specifically to a location marked with a compass. Then, place your Logistics District down and begin exploring.

Once on the larger map, go to the northwest region known as Frozen Bay and use your scouts to unlock its spoils. Of course, you can explore the question marks that appear, and clicking on the middle one will explain there’s Oil in the Desolate Coast.

So, use your scouts again and investigate the region to the left of Frozen Bay, otherwise known as Desolate Coast. Once unlocked, click on the middle question mark and choose to ‘build a new colony on this site.’

Shortly after, you’ll be asked whether you want to move the bodies or leave them be. We suggest moving them, the positives of more oil far outweigh the negatives.

With that, you’ll be able to move workers over to Old Dreadnaught and begin mining for Oil. It’s worth noting that, as all things go in Frostpunk, this resource isn’t permanent, but it’ll last you long enough to not worry about the resource – if you build Old Dreadnaught right.

How to farm Oil in Scraping the Barrel

Once you find yourself in Old Dreadnaught, you’re essentially tasked with creating a brand new colony, only with very few resources to mine aside from the Oil.

When inside, you’ll find three deposits to produce from, so your first step should be to Frostbreak over to each and place Extraction Districts down (marked in yellow on the image below). Naturally, with thousands of people moving there, you need to create homes. Place a housing district down in the middle of the valley. It’ll get more warmth being blocked in by walls.

With all that built, we recommend expanding your Extractors and placing Hydraulic Pumpjacks in each location, to increase your Oil output.

Transferring resources

Next is the challenge of resource division. Since there are no food locations in Old Dreadnaught and not many materials, you’ll need to transfer them over. You’ll also need to give New London the Oil it’s been looking for, or that Generator will end up failing.

To do this, head over to the top right of your screen and click on Old Dreadnaught. You should then see a box with two arrows saying Resource Transfer. Click on this and it’ll take you to a menu detailing all the available resources and how much each colony has.

If possible, you’ll want to ensure each colony or city is at a plus, as then they’ll both be gaining enough resources for a while. It’s also a great indication of what you may need to improve on in New London.

As for Oil, simply transfer over a fair amount of the resource by dragging the slider over to the right. Then, click Transfer Resources and Old London will be heating up once again.

So, there you have it, that’s the best location to get (almost) permanent fuel in Frostpunk 2. While waiting for the scouts or the next law you can vote on, be sure to check out our thoughts on Frostpunk 2 leaving its biggest selling point out in the cold.