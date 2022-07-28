Next Multiversus patch will fix one of its most annoying issues

Andrew Highton . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

MultiVersus has been lauded for delivering a compelling platformer fighting game, but one of the devs has informed players that a fix is coming for one of its most notorious issues – the announcer.

Warner Bros. MultiVersus has already gotten off to a red hot start with a huge player count lapping up the game’s fluid fighting mechanics, despite one or two OP fighters.

The game is currently in its open beta and players are enjoying it early on. There’s even talk of Lord of the Rings coming to MultiVersus, as well as hit sci-fi show Rick & Morty.

All of the good aspects of the game aside, it still has one or two niggles that are frustrating players, one of which is the in-game announcer during battles.

The game’s director, Tony Huynh, has been very forthcoming about MultiVersus and been engaging in discourse with players about the game — what it’s doing well and where it could be improved.

A recent tweet saw the dev inform players that every character is free to play in local play and you have access to all their Perks.

To which a user responded: “Tony, my brother, please God tell me you are aware of the announcer’s currently deafeningly loud volume?”

Huynh addressed the question saying that a quality of life improvement was on the way to allow greater customization in that regard: “Yes, there’s an individual volume slider for the announcer in the next patch.”

MultiVersus may be in its open beta phase, but it’s a testament to the game’s director that he’s embracing criticism and feedback to ensure the game is complete for the eventual full release.

With big-time streamers such as xQc and Disguised Toast onboard, the game is already beginning to build a community big enough to leave fighting games like Nickledown All-Star Brawl in the dirt, and maybe challenge Super Smash Bros. for the title of best platform fighter.