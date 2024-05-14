GamingApex Legends

How to get Exotic Shards in Apex Legends

John Esposito
Apex Legends Artifact imageRespawn Entertainment

Season 21 introduces yet another currency to Apex Legends, Exotic Shards. You’ll need these to upgrade Apex Artifacts and items from the Exotic Shop.

The Shadow Society event introduced a new Mythic item, the Cobalt Katar, essentially a universal “heirloom” that any Legend can equip.

As part of Season 21, the Katar has become a mainstay via the introduction of Apex Artifacts. Purchase it with Mythic Shards, and you can upgrade and customize it with various power sources, activation emotes and more to make it feel like your own unique “heirloom.”

To upgrade the Apex Artifact, you’ll need Exotic Shards, a new currency addition to Apex Legends.

Exotic Shards in Apex Legends explained

Exotic Shards, Apex Legends Battle PassRespawn Entertainment

Exotic Shards are a new premium currency in Apex Legends, and the Shards have dual purposes of upgrading your Apex Artifact and buying recolored Legendary weapon skins in the Exotic Shop.

Per Respawn’s reveal post, there are many customization options for the Apex Artifact, so you’ll need to stock up on Exotic Shards to upgrade it completely. Or, if the melee weapon doesn’t appeal to you, the new Exotic Shop sells some weapon skins as well for 50 Shards each.

There are two methods to earn Exotic Shards:

  • Through the Battle Pass and limited-time events: You can earn 10 Exotic Shards by reaching level 89 in the Upheaval Battle Pass.
  • Purchasing them directly through the in-game shop: Much like Apex Coins, you can purchase Exotic Shards from the shop.
    • For $10, you’ll get 10 Shards.
    • For $40, you’ll get 50 Shards.
    • For $80, you’ll get 110 Shards.

That’s everything you need to know about Exotic Shards in Apex Legends. Make sure to follow our Apex Legends coverage so you don’t miss a beat.

