MultiVersus Eye of Sauron tease confirms LOTR leaks

Brianna Reeves . 1 hour ago

The latest look at MultiVersus features an Eye of Sauron tease, which seems to add further credence to previously shared Lord of the Rings leaks.

While WB and developer Player First Games have yet to unveil the full MultiVersus roster, a host of leaks paint a pretty clear picture of what players can expect.

One such prematurely shared detail suggests Lord of the Rings’ Gandalf will appear as a playable MultiVersus character.

Now a tease spotted in official marketing material indicates those Lord of the Rings-related leaks weren’t far off the mark.

Fan spies the Eye of Sauron in a MultiVersus screenshot

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment MultiVersus stars a wide array of WB characters.

The official MultiVersus Twitter account recently shared a screenshot of the title’s Trophy’s E.D.G.E. map, complete with a statue of Wonder Woman and what appears to be the Bottle City of Kandor.

Apart from these DC-centric nods, eagle-eyed fans also noticed Lord of the Ring’s Eye of Sauron reflected in the water.

Twitter user TheEnderDwonk pointed out the LOTR Easter egg, which the original post hints at with an eye emoji and a line of text that reads, “Trophy’s E.D.G.E. is the perfect place for a game of I Spy.”

Despite the Eye of Sauron Easter egg and previous leaks, the MultiVersus crew remains mum on whether or not LOTR characters will join the fight.

Concrete answers about the rest of the platform fighter’s roster could hit the web sooner rather than later, given that an open beta will go live sometime in July.

Thus far, the confirmed list of fighters includes the likes of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Arya Stark, Bugs Bunny, and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo.

In addition to Gandalf, leaked images and datamined details hint at the inclusion of Legolas, Fred Flintstone, Johnny Bravo, Sub-Zero, and many more.