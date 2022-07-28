xQc slams stream snipers for crashing MultiVersus with spam invites

Alan Bernal . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Twitch star xQc was ticked after persistent stream snipers bombarded him with spam invites in MultiVersus to the point of crashing his game during a July 27 broadcast.

For years, streamers big and small have had to deal with the occasional troll who takes a joke way too far and for far too long. This type of online viewer can prove to be a big nuisance for the broadcast, from simply derailing the stream to actually harassing the on-air talent.

Unfortunately, it’s something big name streamers are far too familiar with, as the likes of xQc, Pokimane, and more recognizable faces have experienced it in the past.

While trying out Player First Games’ WB brawler, MultiVersus, the French-Canadian streamer noticed far too many recurring names in the massive wave of invites he was getting.

xQc still gets annoyed like any person would, but he’s a seasoned streamer so he kept his cool for most of the time. However he did have some words for the snipers after they broke his game.

“Literally crashed my game,” he said, “I don’t know anyone who thinks that’s funny. I don’t get it. There’s no games to play, or whatever the f**k. I can’t do sh*t.

“How many have complained to have a game we could actually play, and people make me crash and f**king try to do sh*t to make me stop?”

The invites had piled on since the start of his stream, but they finally made him crash after going through the leaderboards and menus while the right side of his screen gained more and more notifications.

For the majority of his three-hour playthrough, the stream heard nothing but the pings from game invites in between all his matches.

MultiVersus has been getting great reviews but it’s still a new release, so this could be something that the devs look into to help out streamers from troublemaking viewers.