Disguised Toast destroys Hasan during MultiVersus Twitch stream

Emma Hill . 56 minutes ago

Streaming star Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang left fellow Twitch streamer Hasan ‘Hasan’ Piker in shock after taking down spectacularly during a game of MultiVersus.

Warner Bros. Games’ Smash Bros. competitor MultiVersus is finally here with Twitch subscribers being given early beta access to the new nostalgia-inducing game from July 19 until July 26.

Understandably, players have been rushing to get a first look at MultiVersus during its limited beta release. This includes some of the Amazon-owned platform’s most famous names who have wanted to jump on the hype.

Friends Disguised Toast and Hasan decided to try their hand at the crossover fighter during their Twitch streams. However, Hasan ended up getting much more than he bargained for.

Hasan obliterated by Toast in MultiVersus

Wasting no time in playing the MultiVersus meta, Toast challenged Hasan and his fellow creators to a battle as part of his final livestream from Japan on July 19.

The pair faced off together with both playing as The Iron Giant from the iconic 1999 animated film. However, what they didn’t expect is the incredible amount power behind the skin’s stunlock.

As Toast flew up in the air he proceeded to mercilessly slam down on Hasan. His rival was left completely stunned by the move and found it impossible to recover.

“Dude, that was an endless spam,” Hasan cried. “I’m dead. I’m so dead.” Although, he managed to cover for a brief second, his remaining health was too low and he was subsequently eliminated leaving Toast and his team mate victorious.

Viewers couldn’t believe the win after the moment appeared on Reddit and the damage the power move had on Hasan’s character. However, as one fan stated: “Now Hasan knows how that poor watermelon felt.“

The clip also sparked excitement among viewers many eager to main as the 50 ft. metal-eating robot for their first playthrough of the game.