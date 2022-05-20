MultiVersus closed alpha draws positive FGC reaction: ‘it’s too addicting’

MultiVersus’ closed alpha arrived on May 19, 2022, and it became an instant hit amongst the platform-fighting community so far.

The platform-based fighting genre has become a beast in its own right ever since its inception in 1999 with the original Super Smash Brothers on the Nintendo 64.

Since then, there have been many games helping to expand the once niche genre into the growing powerhouse that it is today.

The genre’s latest addition comes in the form of Warner Bros’ MultiVersus, the fighter that sees Shaggy from Scooby-Doo square off against Batman nemesis Harley Quinn. With the closed alpha finally playable, it’s safe to say the community has been impressed.

MultiVersus closed alpha draws a positive reaction from fans

Warner Bros’ MultiVersus became available to the public for the first time on May 19, 2022, starting the week-long closed alpha. Players needed to sign up for the exclusive codes via the official MultiVersus website to participate in the event.

While everybody wasn’t selected, the very few that did have had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the new game and its take on the platform-fighting genre.

Positive reactions were seemingly coming in from every corner of the fighting game world as the 3-time #1 Super Smash Bros. Melee in the world, HungryBox, took to Twitter to share his affinity for MultiVersus.

MultiVersus Day 1 Review: Feels like what a platform fighter with a multimillion dollar budget would feel like. Voice acting, animation, move-sets, replay value, & staying true to characters are all highlights. 2v2 feels chaotic

Physics are bit too floaty

Glitches (see below) pic.twitter.com/MIRFxoHKO8 — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) May 20, 2022

“Feels like what a platform fighter with a multimillion-dollar budget would feel like,” said HungryBox as he ran down his positives of the new game. “Voice acting, animation, move-sets, replay value, & staying true to characters are all highlights.”

In the same tweet, the Smash player also made sure to point out the game’s flaws and things that could be worked on, including the crazy amount of glitches, the physics being “a bit floaty,” and the fact that 2v2 feels “too chaotic.”

Multiversus is too addicting. Didnt lose a 1v1 today either we out here — SonicFox (@SonicFox) May 19, 2022

SonicFox, considered one of the greatest esports fighting game players of all time, dominating Mortal Kombat, Injustice, and Skullgirls, also shared their feelings on the game.

“MultiVersus is too addicting,” they said in a tweet, bugging up the game’s fun factor and their skill. “Didn’t lose a 1v1 today either we out here.”

By far the biggest standout is the character interactions & unique dialog that comes with it. The dynamics it creates are incredible & absolutely radiates the charm of each character. THRILLED this and the recent trailer is the direction they’re taking!https://t.co/v38amdisif — Thaddeus Crews (@Repiteo) May 19, 2022

MultiVersus also managed to garner praise from Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Character Designer Thaddeus Crews as he tweeted: “By far the biggest standout is the character interactions & unique dialog that comes with it.”

“The dynamics it creates are incredible & absolutely radiates the charm of each character. THRILLED this and the recent trailer is the direction they’re taking!”

While the game has its fair share of bugs that the devs will need to iron out before the open beta in July, it’s clear that the community feels Warner Bros has something special on its hands.