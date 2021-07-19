New Tom Clancy FPS: release date, Call of Duty-inspired gameplay, platforms, more

Ubisoft has confirmed that a new First Person Shooter is on the way as part of Tom Clancy’s brand, with early gameplay pointing towards an action-based title in the same vein as Call of Duty. From a release date to early impressions, here’s everything we know.

While Ubisoft already has a popular FPS title in the Tom Clancy universe through the Rainbow Six series, another new IP is on the way to shake things up. Early footage of a new shooter appeared across social media on July 18. Before long, Ubisoft confirmed that a full reveal is on the way for July 19.

Before we get to the official unveiling, here’s a complete rundown on everything we know based on this early gameplay.

Tom Clancy’s FPS release date

While our first teasers arrived on July 18, a full reveal is set to follow on July 19. Without any official intel just yet, it’s too early to gauge when the new FPS might release.

Content creators were able to go hands-on days prior to the announcement. As a result, it’s fair to assume the project is quite far along. A 2021 launch could very well be on the horizon for Ubisoft’s new FPS.

Early footage looks fairly polished, so perhaps an early-access launch is even in the cards. We’ll be sure to keep you updated here as Ubisoft confirms a release date for the new title.

Tom Clancy’s FPS platforms

Based on early gameplay that hit the internet on July 18, the new FPS is confirmed for at least one platform.

All initial gameplay came from PC lobbies, evidenced by on-screen inputs throughout the initial footage. Beyond that, there’s currently no confirmation on other platforms.

If Ubisoft is hoping to cast the widest net possible, however, the usual platforms can probably be expected. This means Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, along with PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 are all likely homes for the upcoming title. Check back after tomorrow’s announcement for the official lowdown.

Tom Clancy’s FPS open Beta

With a full reveal just hours away, there’s currently no telling if Ubisoft’s new FPS will have a Beta test anytime soon. Though with content creators around the world having already gone hands-on, there’s a good chance the devs will let fans in on the fun next.

An Open Beta could be one such way to drive up the excitement before release. We’ll keep you updated here as details on a potential Beta are confirmed or denied in the coming weeks.

Tom Clancy’s FPS trailers & gameplay

Before the first trailers arrived, early gameplay gave our first glimpse of what to expect. Right out of the gate, it’s clearly a title inspired by the Call of Duty franchise. As a fast-paced shooter, time to kill is lightning quick, with players barely taking a few shots to go down.

Everyone appears to have access to the standard assortment of lethal and tactical equipment. However, unique abilities also seem to charge over time. From self-healing abilities to powerful bubble shields, various classes may have access to their own set of tools.

Got an early look at an extremely exciting new IP coming from Ubisoft… full reveal tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/fHRqPVGvWc — TmarTn (@TmarTn) July 18, 2021

The game also features multiple modes based on early impressions. One has players capturing various positions to accrue points, similar to Domination. Others are more inspired by the likes of King of the Hill and Payload playlists.

A new @Ubisoft game is being revealed tomorrow… they’ve sent me a snippet of gameplay to share👀 I’ve seen more but cannot say anything until after the reveal tomorrow 🤫 pic.twitter.com/PGZSf8RfGY — Ryan B. (@PrestigeIsKey) July 18, 2021

Set in the Tom Clancy universe alongside The Division and Rainbow Six Siege, it’s fair to expect similarly advanced gadgets and weaponry.