Mortal Kombat 1 introduces Megan Fox in fitting role of blood-thirsty Nitara

Mortal Kombat 1 has announced that Megan Fox will star as the newest addition to the roster – the blood-thirsty vampire, Nitara.

Shortly after Mortal Kombat 1’s announcement, rumors about celebrity castings in the game made the rounds online. One such rumor suggested actress Megan Fox would join MK1 in some capacity.

Some fans assumed NetherRealm and WB Games had inked a deal to feature Fox’s Jennifer’s Body character as DLC. Others doubted the rumor held any merit at all, especially since Travis Scott’s name had also been thrown into the mix.

It’s now clear that the rumblings were correct – at least with respect to Megan Fox’s casting. She’s joining the MK family as none other than a fan favorite from the brand’s 3D era.

Mortal Kombat 1 cast Megan Fox as Nitara

Following a few social media teases from series co-creator Ed Boon, NetherRealm has officially confirmed that Nitara will appear in MK1.

The studio showed off the character in a brand-new gameplay trailer, complete with commentary from Megan Fox who provided the vampire’s voice and likeness.

Megan Fox in Mortal Kombat 1 seems fitting enough on its own, yet her starring role in the cult classic Jennifer’s Body especially makes her perfect for Nitara.

The game recognizes as much, too. Around the 1:28 mark, Kung Lao cleverly brings up the film, asking Nitara, “What did you do with Jen’s body?”

Longtime Mortal Kombat fans will be thrilled to learn of Nitara’s return in general. She initially debuted during the 3D era in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, though she hasn’t been a playable character since the Armageddon days. Fortunately, that much will change in a few short weeks.

Mortal Kombat 1 hits stores for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms on September 19.