Mortal Kombat 1 players criticize Megan Fox’s “phoned in” Nitara performance

Nitara is one of the newest members of the Mortal Kombat 1 roster. Actress Megan Fox is providing the full voiceover for the character and the game’s player base is not impressed with what they’ve heard.

Through a slow drip-feed process we’ve learned about Mortal Kombat 1’s character roster. Even though DLC outlines the game’s future plans, the immediate launch roster is key. Legendary figures such as Scorpion and Sub-Zero are back, of course, but there’s also been a hefty amount of returning characters from previous games too.

In particular, the ‘3D’ era of MK has been targeted. One of the fighters that NetherRealm has settled upon is a rare appearance for Nitara. It’s the first time since 2006’s Mortal Kombat: Armageddon that the vicious vampire has been seen.

The voice credit has gone to Megan Fox – the star of Transformers, Jennifer’s Body, and many other roles. Even though she’s become renowned in film & TV, MK fans are wondering if Mortal Kombat 1 is a step too far.

Megan Fox’s “emotionless” performance in Mortal Kombat 1 criticized

2023 has already seen the involvement of Megan Fox in another major game – Diablo 4. There, she was delivering real-life eulogies to fallen D4 characters, whereas MK1 is a fully-fledged acting role.

Nitara’s reveal featured a gameplay video along with words from Fox herself, as well as snippets of dialog from the actress. In a Reddit post on the subject, one user described her line reading as having “Flat line delivery” and they claimed that it is “why you have ‘voice actors’ and ‘actors'”.

The same commenter also added: “Maybe she’s one of them actors that needs a lot of direction cause how her voice lines sound from what I’ve seen it sounded like she phoned it in for a paycheck.”

Whereas some fans felt that the footage used from the trailer wouldn’t reflect the game’s true audio, many players who have obtained the game early say otherwise.

“Her performance in the story was horrible but in her Tower ending, she sounds good,” claimed one user, and someone else said: “100%. In the story, she’s just so emotionless. But in the Tower she did well. Have no idea why she went so emotionless.”

With only a few days left until the complete release, the community will be able to deliver a complete verdict of the Mortal Kombat 1 and Megan Fox partnership soon enough. Speaking of which, check out our whole MK1 page for a ton of content to get yourself ready for the fight.