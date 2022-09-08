Temtem tier list – Best Temtem in 2022

The number of creatures in Temtem is huge and choosing the right one to suit your playstyle can be tough. With our Temtem tier list, you’ll have everything you need to make the decision easier.
Temtem’s version 1.0 has finally been released, which means players have a plethora of creatures to choose from to start their journey. With Temtem being an MMO, we can expect more creatures to arrive as the days go by.
The creatures in the game are known as Temtem and they come in varied types like Wind, Earth, Fire, Water, and more. If you are familiar with Pokemon games, you will know that going head-to-head with other creatures is an essential task to hone your skills as a trainer – or in this game, as a tamer.
However, choosing the right Temtem can be a difficult task in the beginning. In our tier list, we have sorted some of the best Temtem in the game that will help you on your journey.
Contents
How many Temtem are there and what are their types?
With the release of version 1.0, there are a total of 164 creatures in Temtem. As we mentioned earlier, the game is an MMO, which means more creatures are expected to be added in the future.
In Temtem, all creatures are divided into 12 types. Here’s a rundown of all types of Temtem in the game:
- Crystal
- Digital
- Earth
- Electric
- Fire
- Melee
- Mental
- Nature
- Neutral
- Toxic
- Water
- Wind
Like Pokemon, these Temtem are also effective against specific types of creatures while being weak against the other half. With that out of the way, let’s sort these Temtem into a tier list.
Temtem tier list: Best Temtem Ranked
In our Temtem tier list, we will sort the creatures from S-Tier to D-Tier. S-tier consists of the best Temtem while D-tier includes creatures that are best to avoid using in battles.
S-Tier Temtem
Temtem that are featured in the S-Tier is the strongest in the game. They either possess raw strength or provide the best support for the entire team.
|Temtem
|Type(s)
|Golzy
|Electric, Melee
|Minothor
|Mental, Electric
|Rhoulder
|Neutral, Earth
|Tulcan
|Wind, Fire
A-Tier Temtem
A-Tier Temtem falls a bit short in terms of efficiency in comparison to the S-Tier Temtem but still, they can be a great choice. Their strengths are similar to the S-Tier Temtem and can be used in a large number of teams.
|Temtem
|Type(s)
|Akranox
|Earth, Toxic
|Chimurian
|Nature, Crystal
|Granpah
|Wind
|Gyalis
|Crystal, Melee
|Hedgine
|Digital, Fire
|Kinu
|Nature, Mental
|Loali
|Nature, Wind
|Mimit
|Digital
|Mouflank
|Neutral
|Nidrasil
|Nature, Toxic
|Platimous
|Water, Toxic
|Seismunch
|Melee, Earth
|Shuine
|Crystal, Water
|Skunch
|Neutral, Melee
|Tateru
|Neutral
|Turoc
|Wind, Earth
|Tyranak
|Fire, Nature
|Ukama
|Water
|Venmet
|Neutral, Melee
|Venx
|Neutral
|Vulcrane
|Fire, Earth
|Wiplump
|Water, Wind
|Yowlar
|Neutral
B-Tier Temtem
B-Tier Temtem are not as flexible or efficient as the previous tiers but they are pretty well-balanced. They bring variety to the teams and are dependent on the other members of the team.
|Temtem
|Type(s)
|Adoroboros
|Toxic, Mental
|Amphatyr
|Electric, Nature
|Anatan
|Crystal, Fire
|Aohi
|Mental, Fire
|Arachnyte
|Neutral, Digital
|Babawa
|Nature, Water
|Barnshe
|Wind, Mental
|Chromeon
|Digital
|Drakash
|Earth, Fire
|Garyo
|Water, Earth
|Gharunder
|Toxic, Electric
|Gorong
|Melee
|Hazrat
|Toxic, Fire
|Innki
|Electric, Crystal
|Kalabyss
|Water, Toxic
|Kauren
|Earth
|Maoala
|Melee, Mental
|Molgu
|Digital
|Momo
|Neutral
|Monkko
|Digital, Melee
|Mudrid
|Earth, Crystal
|Mushook
|Toxic, Melee
|Myx
|Crystal, Mental
|Nagaise
|Mental, Water
|Noxolotl
|Toxic
|0b10
|Digital, Electric
|Osukai
|Earth, Melee
|Pocus
|Mental
|Pigepic
|Wind
|Raignet
|Electric
|Saku
|Nature, Wind
|Sanbi
|Mental
|Scaravolt
|Electric, Fire
|Shaolant
|Melee
|Tortenite
|Crystal, Toxic
|Tukai
|Wind, Water
|Tutsu
|Wind, Melee
|Tuwire
|Wind, Digital
|Valash
|Neutral, Crystal
|Valiar
|Mental
|Vental
|Neutral, Mental
|Volarend
|Toxic, Wind
|Volgon
|Electric
|Vulffy
|Earth, Nature
|Waspeen
|Digital, Crystal
|Zaobian
|Digital
C-Tier Temtem
Temtem that are present in the C-Tier can be useful in certain situations only. They may either be efficient in a single type of team or in a team built around their capabilities.
|Temtem
|Type(s)
|Capyre
|Fire
|Cerneaf
|Nature
|Gazuma
|Electric, Wind
|Grumper
|Earth, Electric
|Koish
|Water
|Loatle
|Digital, Mental
|Magmut
|Melee, Fire
|Mastione
|Fire, Water
|Mawmense
|Digital, Nature
|Nessla
|Water, Electric
|Oceara
|Water
|Owlhe
|Wind, Melee
|Raican
|Fire
|Raize
|Fire
|Saipat
|Water, Melee
|Tuvine
|Wind, Crystal
|Zenoreth
|Crystal
|Zizare
|Earth
D-Tier Temtem
Creatures in D-Tier are the ones that you should try to avoid including in battles. They mostly struggle to perform against most creatures and are not a recommended choice.
|Temtem
|Type(s)
|Broccolem
|Nature, Melee
|Cycrox
|Digital, Toxic
|Goolder
|Toxic
|Piraniant
|Water
|Taifu
|Nature
As Crema decides to add more Temtem into their game, we will make sure to update our tables accordingly.
So, there you have it – that’s our Temtem tier list sorting out the creatures in the order of how good they are. For more about the game, be sure to check our other Temtem guides and content:
Does Temtem have crossplay? | Temtem Twitch drops | Temtem server status | Temtem player count | Temtem community feedback