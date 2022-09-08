Temtem tier list – Best Temtem in 2022

The number of creatures in Temtem is huge and choosing the right one to suit your playstyle can be tough. With our Temtem tier list, you’ll have everything you need to make the decision easier.

Temtem’s version 1.0 has finally been released, which means players have a plethora of creatures to choose from to start their journey. With Temtem being an MMO, we can expect more creatures to arrive as the days go by.

The creatures in the game are known as Temtem and they come in varied types like Wind, Earth, Fire, Water, and more. If you are familiar with Pokemon games, you will know that going head-to-head with other creatures is an essential task to hone your skills as a trainer – or in this game, as a tamer.

However, choosing the right Temtem can be a difficult task in the beginning. In our tier list, we have sorted some of the best Temtem in the game that will help you on your journey.

Crema Temtem features over 160 creatures in the game.

How many Temtem are there and what are their types?

With the release of version 1.0, there are a total of 164 creatures in Temtem. As we mentioned earlier, the game is an MMO, which means more creatures are expected to be added in the future.

In Temtem, all creatures are divided into 12 types. Here’s a rundown of all types of Temtem in the game:

Crystal

Digital

Earth

Electric

Fire

Melee

Mental

Nature

Neutral

Toxic

Water

Wind

Like Pokemon, these Temtem are also effective against specific types of creatures while being weak against the other half. With that out of the way, let’s sort these Temtem into a tier list.

Temtem tier list: Best Temtem Ranked

In our Temtem tier list, we will sort the creatures from S-Tier to D-Tier. S-tier consists of the best Temtem while D-tier includes creatures that are best to avoid using in battles.

S-Tier Temtem

Temtem that are featured in the S-Tier is the strongest in the game. They either possess raw strength or provide the best support for the entire team.

Temtem Type(s) Golzy Electric, Melee Minothor Mental, Electric Rhoulder Neutral, Earth Tulcan Wind, Fire

A-Tier Temtem

A-Tier Temtem falls a bit short in terms of efficiency in comparison to the S-Tier Temtem but still, they can be a great choice. Their strengths are similar to the S-Tier Temtem and can be used in a large number of teams.

Temtem Type(s) Akranox Earth, Toxic Chimurian Nature, Crystal Granpah Wind Gyalis Crystal, Melee Hedgine Digital, Fire Kinu Nature, Mental Loali Nature, Wind Mimit Digital Mouflank Neutral Nidrasil Nature, Toxic Platimous Water, Toxic Seismunch Melee, Earth Shuine Crystal, Water Skunch Neutral, Melee Tateru Neutral Turoc Wind, Earth Tyranak Fire, Nature Ukama Water Venmet Neutral, Melee Venx Neutral Vulcrane Fire, Earth Wiplump Water, Wind Yowlar Neutral

Crema Does this Temtem look similar to any Pokemon?

B-Tier Temtem

B-Tier Temtem are not as flexible or efficient as the previous tiers but they are pretty well-balanced. They bring variety to the teams and are dependent on the other members of the team.

Temtem Type(s) Adoroboros Toxic, Mental Amphatyr Electric, Nature Anatan Crystal, Fire Aohi Mental, Fire Arachnyte Neutral, Digital Babawa Nature, Water Barnshe Wind, Mental Chromeon Digital Drakash Earth, Fire Garyo Water, Earth Gharunder Toxic, Electric Gorong Melee Hazrat Toxic, Fire Innki Electric, Crystal Kalabyss Water, Toxic Kauren Earth Maoala Melee, Mental Molgu Digital Momo Neutral Monkko Digital, Melee Mudrid Earth, Crystal Mushook Toxic, Melee Myx Crystal, Mental Nagaise Mental, Water Noxolotl Toxic 0b10 Digital, Electric Osukai Earth, Melee Pocus Mental Pigepic Wind Raignet Electric Saku Nature, Wind Sanbi Mental Scaravolt Electric, Fire Shaolant Melee Tortenite Crystal, Toxic Tukai Wind, Water Tutsu Wind, Melee Tuwire Wind, Digital Valash Neutral, Crystal Valiar Mental Vental Neutral, Mental Volarend Toxic, Wind Volgon Electric Vulffy Earth, Nature Waspeen Digital, Crystal Zaobian Digital

C-Tier Temtem

Temtem that are present in the C-Tier can be useful in certain situations only. They may either be efficient in a single type of team or in a team built around their capabilities.

Temtem Type(s) Capyre Fire Cerneaf Nature Gazuma Electric, Wind Grumper Earth, Electric Koish Water Loatle Digital, Mental Magmut Melee, Fire Mastione Fire, Water Mawmense Digital, Nature Nessla Water, Electric Oceara Water Owlhe Wind, Melee Raican Fire Raize Fire Saipat Water, Melee Tuvine Wind, Crystal Zenoreth Crystal Zizare Earth

D-Tier Temtem

Creatures in D-Tier are the ones that you should try to avoid including in battles. They mostly struggle to perform against most creatures and are not a recommended choice.

Temtem Type(s) Broccolem Nature, Melee Cycrox Digital, Toxic Goolder Toxic Piraniant Water Taifu Nature

As Crema decides to add more Temtem into their game, we will make sure to update our tables accordingly.

So, there you have it – that’s our Temtem tier list sorting out the creatures in the order of how good they are. For more about the game, be sure to check our other Temtem guides and content:

