GamingGaming

Temtem tier list – Best Temtem in 2022

Sourav Banik
Temtem
an image of some TemtemsCrema / Humble Games

The number of creatures in Temtem is huge and choosing the right one to suit your playstyle can be tough. With our Temtem tier list, you’ll have everything you need to make the decision easier.

Temtem’s version 1.0 has finally been released, which means players have a plethora of creatures to choose from to start their journey. With Temtem being an MMO, we can expect more creatures to arrive as the days go by.

The creatures in the game are known as Temtem and they come in varied types like Wind, Earth, Fire, Water, and more. If you are familiar with Pokemon games, you will know that going head-to-head with other creatures is an essential task to hone your skills as a trainer – or in this game, as a tamer.

However, choosing the right Temtem can be a difficult task in the beginning. In our tier list, we have sorted some of the best Temtem in the game that will help you on your journey.

Contents

an image of some creatures in TemtemCrema
Temtem features over 160 creatures in the game.

How many Temtem are there and what are their types?

With the release of version 1.0, there are a total of 164 creatures in Temtem. As we mentioned earlier, the game is an MMO, which means more creatures are expected to be added in the future.

In Temtem, all creatures are divided into 12 types. Here’s a rundown of all types of Temtem in the game:

  • Crystal
  • Digital
  • Earth
  • Electric
  • Fire
  • Melee
  • Mental
  • Nature
  • Neutral
  • Toxic
  • Water
  • Wind

Like Pokemon, these Temtem are also effective against specific types of creatures while being weak against the other half. With that out of the way, let’s sort these Temtem into a tier list.

Temtem tier list: Best Temtem Ranked

In our Temtem tier list, we will sort the creatures from S-Tier to D-Tier. S-tier consists of the best Temtem while D-tier includes creatures that are best to avoid using in battles.

S-Tier Temtem

Temtem that are featured in the S-Tier is the strongest in the game. They either possess raw strength or provide the best support for the entire team.

TemtemType(s)
GolzyElectric, Melee
MinothorMental, Electric
RhoulderNeutral, Earth
TulcanWind, Fire

A-Tier Temtem

A-Tier Temtem falls a bit short in terms of efficiency in comparison to the S-Tier Temtem but still, they can be a great choice. Their strengths are similar to the S-Tier Temtem and can be used in a large number of teams.

TemtemType(s)
AkranoxEarth, Toxic
ChimurianNature, Crystal
GranpahWind
GyalisCrystal, Melee
HedgineDigital, Fire
KinuNature, Mental
LoaliNature, Wind
MimitDigital
MouflankNeutral
NidrasilNature, Toxic
PlatimousWater, Toxic
SeismunchMelee, Earth
ShuineCrystal, Water
SkunchNeutral, Melee
TateruNeutral
TurocWind, Earth
TyranakFire, Nature
UkamaWater
VenmetNeutral, Melee
VenxNeutral
VulcraneFire, Earth
WiplumpWater, Wind
YowlarNeutral
an image of a creature in TemtemCrema
Does this Temtem look similar to any Pokemon?

B-Tier Temtem

B-Tier Temtem are not as flexible or efficient as the previous tiers but they are pretty well-balanced. They bring variety to the teams and are dependent on the other members of the team.

TemtemType(s)
AdoroborosToxic, Mental
AmphatyrElectric, Nature
AnatanCrystal, Fire
AohiMental, Fire
ArachnyteNeutral, Digital
BabawaNature, Water
BarnsheWind, Mental
ChromeonDigital
DrakashEarth, Fire
GaryoWater, Earth
GharunderToxic, Electric
GorongMelee
HazratToxic, Fire
InnkiElectric, Crystal
KalabyssWater, Toxic
KaurenEarth
MaoalaMelee, Mental
MolguDigital
MomoNeutral
MonkkoDigital, Melee
MudridEarth, Crystal
MushookToxic, Melee
MyxCrystal, Mental
NagaiseMental, Water
NoxolotlToxic
0b10Digital, Electric
OsukaiEarth, Melee
PocusMental
PigepicWind
RaignetElectric
SakuNature, Wind
SanbiMental
ScaravoltElectric, Fire
ShaolantMelee
TorteniteCrystal, Toxic
TukaiWind, Water
TutsuWind, Melee
TuwireWind, Digital
ValashNeutral, Crystal
ValiarMental
VentalNeutral, Mental
VolarendToxic, Wind
VolgonElectric
VulffyEarth, Nature
WaspeenDigital, Crystal
ZaobianDigital

C-Tier Temtem

Temtem that are present in the C-Tier can be useful in certain situations only. They may either be efficient in a single type of team or in a team built around their capabilities.

TemtemType(s)
CapyreFire
CerneafNature
GazumaElectric, Wind
GrumperEarth, Electric
KoishWater
LoatleDigital, Mental
MagmutMelee, Fire
MastioneFire, Water
MawmenseDigital, Nature
NesslaWater, Electric
OcearaWater
OwlheWind, Melee
RaicanFire
RaizeFire
SaipatWater, Melee
TuvineWind, Crystal
ZenorethCrystal
ZizareEarth

D-Tier Temtem

Creatures in D-Tier are the ones that you should try to avoid including in battles. They mostly struggle to perform against most creatures and are not a recommended choice.

TemtemType(s)
BroccolemNature, Melee
CycroxDigital, Toxic
GoolderToxic
PiraniantWater
TaifuNature

As Crema decides to add more Temtem into their game, we will make sure to update our tables accordingly.

So, there you have it – that’s our Temtem tier list sorting out the creatures in the order of how good they are. For more about the game, be sure to check our other Temtem guides and content:

Does Temtem have crossplay? | Temtem Twitch drops | Temtem server status | Temtem player count | Temtem community feedback

keep reading

H4 Blixen Warzone preview screen
Call of Duty

Best H4 Blixen Warzone loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

James Busby
aydan over caldera background warzone
Call of Duty

Aydan demands Warzone remove airstrikes after controversial kill in $100k tournament

Jacob Hale
fifa 23 with benzema
FIFA

FIFA 23 pre-order guide: How to get 20% discount, prices & editions

David Purcell
loading...