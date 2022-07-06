Marvel Snap July Nexus Events revealed: Dates, new Thor Love and Thunder cards, more

Brad Norton . 15 hours ago

The very first Marvel Snap Nexus Events have been announced for July, as players will soon have all-new ways of acquiring Thor Love and Thunder rewards. From early intel on dates to a look at the powerful cards on the way, here’s everything you need to know.

Although Marvel Snap is still in Closed Beta, new features and fresh content continues to roll out at a rapid pace. Just hours after the game’s second seasonal update went live, a new developer update from Second Dinner revealed even more on the horizon for the month of July.

With Thor Love and Thunder now in focus, the first wave of Nexus Events has been locked in. These limited-time in-game events serve as new ways for players to access various rewards in a given season.

From new cards and cosmetic rewards to in-game currencies, there’s plenty up for grabs. Here’s all we know about the first Nexus Events in Marvel Snap.

Marvel / Second Dinner The first two Nexus Events are set to arrive during Marvel Snap Season 2.

Two Marvel Snap Nexus Events confirmed for July

Although specific dates weren’t provided, Chief Development Officer Ben Brode announced that two separate Nexus Events are locked in for July.

We do know for certain that each event will only be featured for a brief period, but it’s currently unclear just how long they might stick around for. Nexus Events may last a week, giving fans plenty of time to jump in, or they could be gone after just one weekend akin to Featured Locations.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted here as further details emerge ahead of Marvel Snap’s first Nexus Event.

July Nexus Events bring new Thor Love and Thunder Cards to Marvel Snap

Kicking things off in July with the very first Nexus Events, Marvel Snap is set to add two new cards to the mix. Both additions are tied around this month’s Love and Thunder-themed season.

With the initial Nexus Event comes Jane Foster. Presented as a 5-cost, 8 Power card, early datamined intel revealed her Ongoing effect that can “double this card’s Power if you have a card that has 10 or more Power.”

Moreover, the already-available Destroyer card will also feature in this first event, giving players a more direct pathway to acquiring it. Destroyer is a 6-cost, 16 Power card that on Reveal destroys all your other cards.

Marvel / Second Dinner Ben Brode revealed all-new cards on the way in the first Marvel Snap Nexus Events.

The second Nexus Event in July brings Valkyrie to the fight. As a 5-cost, 3 Power card, Valkyrie comes with the following On Reveal effect: Set all cards at this Location 3 Power.

No different from the first round with Destroyer, the existing Hela card will also be featured in the second Nexus Event. Hela is a 6-cost, 6 Power card which On Reveal, plays all cards you discarded from your hand to random locations.

How Nexus Events work in Marvel Snap

While exact costs were kept under wrap during the announcement, Brode revealed all Nexus Event rewards will be purchasable with in-game Gold.

This currency can be earned through Weekly Missions, Season Pass Missions, along with the Season Pass itself, or simply bought with your actual money.

Offering up specific cards appears to be the highlight of each event. Rather than having to rely on luck through the Collection Level system, Nexus Events provide a path to unlocking two cards directly.

Beyond that, it’s unclear what else these Nexus Events may involve. We could see new limited-time challenges, more featured Locations, or anything in between. Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated here with all the latest as the first limited-time events draw near.