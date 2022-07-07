How to earn Credits fast in Marvel Snap: Best Collection Level tips

Brad Norton . 9 hours ago

Credits are all-important in Marvel Snap as you look to boost your Collection Level and unlock new cards, so here’s an in-depth guide on how to earn as many as possible each passing week.

Credits are your most vital resource in Marvel Snap. They’re essential when it comes to upgrading card rarity and thus, your Collection Level in the process.

Earning as many Credits as possible is how you can fast-track your way to unlocking most cards in the game. While some methods of acquiring Credits are fairly straightforward, others require a little more legwork.

So if you’re stumped on what to try next, don’t fret. We’ve got you covered with a full rundown on the best ways to earn Credits fast in Marvel Snap.

Contents

Marvel / Second Dinner Upgrading cards in Marvel Snap requires a ton of Credits.

Free Credits in the Marvel Snap shop

The first step to maximizing your Credit gains in Marvel Snap is to check the in-game shop on a daily basis. Although it might not seem obvious at a glance, free Credits are actually on offer every 24 hours.

With each refresh of the in-game store at 8PM PT, 50 Credits are available directly in the store. There are no unlock requirements, these are free for all players every single day.

While 50 Credits might not seem like much, they certainly add up. Even if you don’t have enough time to play an extended session, it’s well worth just a few seconds of your time to boot up Marvel Snap and grab these Credits each passing day.

Daily & Weekly Missions are essential

Next up are the Daily and Weekly Missions in Marvel Snap, arguably the best source of Credits overall. Found under the ‘Missions’ tab on the homepage, up to seven daily challenges at any given time.

From simply drawing cards to winning with Snaps or dominating a Location by 10+ Power, these Missions have a great deal of variety. Though all of them are quite simple, requiring just a few games of playtime at most.

Marvel / Second Dinner Daily and Weekly Missions are the most effective way of earning Credits fast in Marvel Snap.

Typically, daily Missions offer up to 100 Credits each, along with some Season Pass XP too. Thus, completing as many as possible is a surefire way to increase your earnings.

Most importantly, however, is the more lucrative Weekly Challenge at the top of the page. By completing at least two Daily Missions across six out of seven days in a given week, you can nab a whopping 650 Credits along with 200 Gold.

If you’re already trying to play Marvel Snap on a daily basis, this weekly bonus should come naturally and go a long way to boosting your Collection Level.

Boosting your Marvel Snap Season Pass

Another effective method of earning Credits in Marvel Snap is to progress through the Season Pass. While select rewards are available for free, advancing through the Premium track is where things get interesting.

By completing all 50 tiers in any given Season Pass, you can grab 2,500 Credits in total. As a bonus, 1,200 Gold is also available in the Season Pass, which can then be redeemed in the shop for even more Credits if you so choose.

Moreover, if you manage to advance through all 50 regular tiers in the Season Pass, further Credits become available at the end. For every tier you progress after finishing the Pass, a bonus 50 Credits will be unlocked.

Marvel / Second Dinner Advancing through the latest Season Pass is another great way to pile up Credits in Marvel Snap.

Climbing the ranked ladder for Seasonal Rewards

Last but not least, playing well is a great way to ensure more Credits come your way. Through Marvel Snap’s current ranking system, with distinct rewards every 10 levels, a considerable amount of Credits can be earned just by ranking up.

Season 2: Thor Love and Thunder alone comes with 1,110 Credits in total packed into its competitive ladder. Should you reach the highest ranks, an additional 500 Gold will also be yours to claim too.