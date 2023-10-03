Marvel Snap October 3 update patch notes: 5 card changes, Super Rare Avatars, more

Marvel Snap’s October 3 update just went live and the full patch notes reveal a raft of card changes, UI improvements, and a handful of new features thrown into the mix as well.

Marvel Snap is now in the midst of its Bloodstone season as all things spooky jump into the spotlight. While fresh cards and cosmetics are always the talk of the town, just one into this new season, a major update is sure to pivot the conversation.

Deployed on October 3, Marvel Snap’s latest update brings a range of new features to the popular CCG, while tweaking a number of underperforming cards to boot.

So before you jump back in, be sure to brush up with our rundown on the patch notes below.

Second Dinner / Reddit: u/ mj-freek Players are now able to emote and share their reactions to individual Locations.

While none of the card changes this time around are too drastic, with only minor numerical adjustments coming through, they could pave the way for some small meta shakeups in the week to come.

The likes of Mantis and Cable have been boosted up in terms of both cost and Power, while Maria Hill and Uatu are on the opposite end, seeing their Power reduced in light of slightly improved effects.

Meanwhile, Mojo now functions somewhat differently. Rather than just requiring your side of a Location to be full in order to trigger its buff, the card now requires both sides to be full to gain its +6 Power effect.

Full Marvel Snap October 3 update patch notes

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

New Refresh Time: Daily and Weekly Refresh Times are being moved from 3AM UTC to 7PM UTC (+16HRS). Please note, it’s likely that you’ll see a one-time extension on countdown timers when updating to this patch.

GENERAL UPDATES

Card Quality Preview: When previewing cards in the Shop (Bundles, Daily Offer, and Token Shop), players will be able to view a card at any Quality Level (Epic, Legendary, Ultra, etc).

When previewing cards in the Shop (Bundles, Daily Offer, and Token Shop), players will be able to view a card at any Quality Level (Epic, Legendary, Ultra, etc). Earn Rare & Super Rare Avatars: Collector’s Reserves can now reward Rare Avatars with art from Rare Variants–including Avatars for Variants you do not yet own! Additionally, once you own all Card Variants for a Rarity (ex: you own all Super Rare Variants), you will be able to earn those Variant Avatars from the Premium Mystery Variant. We plan to add additional ways to acquire Rare and Super Rare Avatars in the future.

FEATURES

Location Emoji Reactions: Show your feelings about Locations the same way you’ve been able to express them on Cards with Emoji Reactions. In the Location detail view (accessed by tapping on a Location), tap on the Emoji to bring up the Emoji selector. Currently, there are three options: Starry-eyed, Shocked, and Angry.

Show your feelings about Locations the same way you’ve been able to express them on Cards with Emoji Reactions. In the Location detail view (accessed by tapping on a Location), tap on the Emoji to bring up the Emoji selector. Currently, there are three options: Starry-eyed, Shocked, and Angry. News Feed Notification Pip: You will now see a red notification “pip” on the News Feed icon in the Main Menu when there’s a new item listed in the News Feed.

AUDIO

Added SFX to Morbius

ART & VISUAL EFFECTS

Added VFX to Morbius

Updated Cable’s VFX to draw the card from the top of the deck instead of the bottom.

BALANCE UPDATES

CARD UPDATES

Mojo

[Old] 2/2 – Ongoing: If both players have 4 cards at this location, +6 Power.

2/2 – If both players have 4 cards at this location, +6 Power. [New] 2/2 – Ongoing: If both sides here are full, +6 Power.

Developer Note: This is just a minor consistency adjustment, bringing Mojo in line with Dazzler and the way she cares about full locations vs. a specific number of cards at those locations. We’ll continue exploring exactly where and how to draw that line. For example, Ant-Man requiring his teammates to get his buff feels slightly more resonant, but it’s more likely than not he’ll get this treatment next.

Uatu

[Old] 1/2 – Once this is in your hand, you can see the unrevealed locations

1/2 – Once this is in your hand, you can see the unrevealed locations [New] 1/1 – At the start of the game, shows the right location to you.

Developer Note: The combination of Uatu’s effect being significant very early in the game but also dependent on drawing him has left this card in a tough spot. We’ve decided to start adjusting him by exploring a remedy that functions regardless of whether you draw him or not. We have some particular philosophies around this space, as it disrupts some of the tension we value in locations and we’re not looking to make Uatu a staple of Series 1/2 play. This is definitely an overly safe adjustment, and we may return to the card again based on how it goes.

Mantis

[Old] 1/2 – On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, draw a card from their deck.

1/2 – If your opponent played a card here this turn, draw a card from their deck. [Change] 1/2 -> 2/3

Cable

[Old] 2/2 – On Reveal: Draw the top card of your opponent’s deck

2/2 – Draw the top card of your opponent’s deck [Change] 2/2 -> 3/4

Maria Hill

[Old] 2/3 – On Reveal: Add a random 1 or 2-Cost card to your hand.

2/3 – Add a random 1 or 2-Cost card to your hand. [New] 1/2 – On Reveal:Add a random 2-Cost card to your hand.

Developer Note: These adjustments are all related, so we’ll go over them as a group. These three cards, along with Agent 13, Sentinel, and Snowguard, make up a cadre of characters that all add a card to your hand for a cheap cost under different circumstances. However, they’re also all overlapping one another a fair bit, existing in a tight range of Cost and Power combinations. We’d like to break that up a little bit to build in some differentiation as to how they’re used and where they might be played. It’s unlikely that this is the last tweak to this group we’ll make, but it should get the ball rolling and let us see more clearly how the live game values what each card is uniquely capable of bringing.

BUG FIXES

Bugs from previous notes fixed in 20.x

Using the search function in your collection should no longer clear other existing filters you’ve set

Thanos’ card art should now display correctly after all infinity stones have been played

Several instances of unlocalized text have been resolved, most notably for some card variant names

The multi-upgrade UI is no longer briefly visible when using the Fast Upgrade system

Claimed credits shown on the client should no longer display incorrectly and result in a server error if at Credit cap

[Conquest] “NEW” should now be properly localized for non-English

The red pip for daily credits should now be visible when appropriate

Fixed and issue that would in rare circumstances cause a conquest match to crash resulting in a loss

[PC] Artist detail information should no longer be visible for unowned cards in your collection

[PC] SFX should no longer continue to play when the game is no longer in focus.

New Bug Fixes in 20.x not caught in 19.x Patch Notes

Loki should no longer copy transformed cards such as Pig, but instead receive copies of their original forms

Fixed an issue that occasionally saw the Premium Mystery Variant icon overlapping other assets and text

Swiping between cards should now show both credits and booster costs to upgrade

Fixed an issue that would result in the Infinity Split VFX persisting on-screen throughout the Collection view

Fixed an issue that was causing flares and finishes for split cards to appear multiple times

The tutorial prompt for Infinity splitting a card should properly display again for a player’s first split

Cleaned up a text spacing issue for “Coming Soon” that could display next to the Daily Offer Punchcard reward

Using Fast Upgrade should now show the proper card upgrade VFX

Cleaned up and removed a few instances of the SNAP Points UI displaying for non-infinite players

The most recently selected deck should be stored appropriately and defaulted to upon next startup

Playing Wong+Spider-Ham at Onslaught’s Citadel should no longer cause an exception that could crash the game

Playing Wong, Spider-Ham, and Mystique should also no longer cause an exception that could occasionally crash the game

Realigned some banners and other assets that were out of place for some bundles

Mobile clients should no longer occasionally see the PC landscape keyart at startup

Fixed an issue that would cause the Incomplete Deck warning to appear in the set cardback screen

Cleaned up some localization issues in bundles for September and October

Fixed an issue that would see Lady Deathstrike fly off screen during her animation

Pinning cards in the shop should no longer cause the other assets to flicker

Cards should no longer be removed from a deck when editing and pressing the Android Back or PC ESC buttons

The Daily Offer Punchcard reward view should no longer display super narrow

Fixed an issue that would occasionally result in the Shop UI breaking after purchasing multiple Premium Mystery Variants in rapid succession

Fixed some asset and text overlap issues for various bundles running in September while playing in some languages

Fixed some text overlap issues for the Spotlight Cache while playing in some languages

Adjusted how the UI behaves for players who complete the Daily Offer Punchcard but have not unlocked the Token Shop yet

Fixed an issue that caused cards with power adjustments to not show those adjustments in the card detail view

Clicking on the ? icon on the Medal Shop page should now show the correct information rather than the general Conquest info

Evolved Hulk’s VFX should now play appropriately when buffed

High Evolutionary’s evolved cards should now properly count towards On Reveal missions

Fixed an occasional issue between Hazmat and Kitty Pryde that would result in the Can’t Do text to display repeatedly once Kitty returned to hand

Fixed several issues where reference cards would show the wrong power and cost values

Howard the Duck should now show the proper cost and power of the cards he reveals

Fixed an issue that caused The Hood’s Demon to show with The Hood’s cost and power values

Daken and Muramasa Blade show each other’s power and cost when viewed in-game

Fixed an issue with the rarity label of Ultimate variants occasionally displaying black

UI elements such as costs and timers should no longer be briefly blank when transitioning between screens

Fixed an issue where various assets in the background would glow or illuminate when editing a deck name

Fixed an issue where some assets in the shop wouldn’t display properly immediately after the shop refreshed

In-game volume should no longer reset when swapping between audio devices

PC Specific Bug Fixes in 20.x