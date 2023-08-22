Marvel Snap launches on Steam with new features and exclusive rewards

Marvel Snap, the award-winning collectible card game, has officially launched on Steam with new features and exclusive rewards for players.

Second Dinner has finally pulled the curtains back on the PC version, offering native widescreen support and improved visuals, perfect for streaming. The official PC launch trailer for Marvel Snap showcases the game’s evolution and the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.

The official launch on Steam marks a significant milestone for the game, which has reinvigorated the Collectible Card Game (CCG) genre.

Second Dinner’s Ben Brode announced the news at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, sharing an epic animated trailer and inviting attendees to experience the game’s new look on PC at their booth.

“Marvel Snap on PC is finally here. If you haven’t gotten into Marvel Snap, now is the time,” said Second Dinner’s Ben Brode.

“Launching the game on PC has been a dream of ours for years now, and we’ve worked really hard to ensure it’s an experience that players new and old are going to absolutely love. This is especially an exciting time for the streaming community, who have welcomed Marvel Snap with open arms. The game looks absolutely beautiful on PC and we can’t wait to see the epic streams on Twitch now that we’re live.”

To celebrate the launch, the Marvel Snap team is dropping new rewards, including daily login rewards and exclusive Twitch drops this month. Players can tune into any channel in the Marvel Snap category with drops enabled while this initial set of drops are active from Aug 22 at 12 pm PT to Aug 29 at 11:59 pm PT.

The first round of Marvel Snap Twitch drops include:

Drop #1: What is This, Wizard Poker?

Watch Time: 2 Hours

Rewards: Nightcrawler Variant & Avatar, 35 Nightcrawler Boosters, 200 Credits, and Title: “What is this, Wizard Poker?”

Drop #2: I’m an Influencer

Watch Time: Four Hours Total

Rewards: Moon Girl Variant & Avatar, 35 Moon Girl Boosters, 200 Credits, and Title: “I’m an Influencer”

Drop #3: I Am Streaming LIVE

Watch Time: Six Hours Total

Rewards: Sunspot Variant & Avatar, 65 Sunspot Boosters, 250 Credits, Title: “I Am Streaming This LIVE”

Second Dinner Marvel Snap now features native widescreen on PC

Marvel Snap has been available in an early access version on Steam, allowing players to get involved with the game as it develops. However, the early access version was mostly criticized for being a mere mobile port, lacking the finesse and functionality that PC players expect from digital TCGs.

Despite declining player count on Steam in recent months, the game’s new features and improvements are set to reinvigorate interest. The full-release Windows version includes a UI experience developed specifically for PC, support for dynamic in-game information updates, videos, and an Inbox feature.

Marvel Snap is now available on Steam, and it’s free to play.