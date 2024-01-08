Lords of the Fallen sequel: Everything we know about Death of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen (2023) may be getting a sequel, here’s everything we know about the mysterious Death of the Fallen game.

The 2023 reboot/sequel to Lords of the Fallen was a big hit with Soulslike fans and critics, the game blended elements of the original 2014 Lords of the Fallen title with some of the grimdark stylings of Dark Souls for a new RPG adventure. Now it appears that Lords of the Fallen (2023) will be getting a sequel, tentatively titled “Death of the Fallen.”

Of course, this is just a rumor at this stage, but the success of Lords of the Fallen does mean a sequel is likely. This is especially true when we consider the 2023 game is itself a sequel (and soft reboot) of the original Lords of the Fallen game from 2014. Below, we’ll gather every snippet of information about the Lords of the Fallen sequel.

HEXWORKS Lords of the Fallen is a challenging Soulslike.

No, the game isn’t confirmed to exist as of yet. The game was leaked by gaming researcher Kurakasis on X (formally Twitter) along with several other titles.

There’s been no official word from CI games about the Lords of the Fallen sequel yet, but according to the leak “Death of the Fallen” is slated for release sometime in 2026.

Of course, take this with a pinch of salt until the publishers/developers confirm it, but until then, here’s the tweet:

Death of the Fallen gameplay & setting

While Death of the Fallen isn’t confirmed to be in development, a sequel to Lords of the Fallen (2023) is likely to continue the story of Mournstead following on from one of LotF’s three endings. As with the original game, one of the endings is likely to be canon and this will inform the setting of the next game. Based on the events of each ending, the next Lords of the Fallen game could look very different.

However, we expect the game will once again be a brutal Soulslike adventure, tonally dark, and keeping the setting of the rebooted game from 2023, rather than the high fantasy adventure from 2014. In many ways, the Lords of the Fallen series is the spiritual successor of the Dark Souls games, keeping the tense and claustrophobic gameplay that was abandoned when Elden Ring was released as a more open-world experience.

We’ll keep track of any Lords of the Fallen sequel news and information right here. Until then check out some of our other Lords of the Fallen guides:

