Lords of the Fallen: 2023 Free content roadmap

The Lords of the Fallen developers have laid out their free content roadmap for the rest of 2023. Here’s what’s coming to Lords of the Fallen between now and next year.

Lords of the Fallen has now been out for several weeks and the response to CI Games’ Soulslike has been largely positive, with the game being a throwback to the older Dark Souls games, but firmly placed in the current gen. Now, the developers have unveiled the Lords of the Fallen content roadmap for the rest of 2023.

Article continues after ad

The plan doesn’t involve any paid DLC or expansions but does add some fresh content and other changes that will see the game through to 2024 – when we can likely expect another content update. Here’s what free Lords of the Fallen content will be coming out way between now and January.

Article continues after ad

CI Games Lords of the Fallen has laid out its content plan for the rest of 2023.

Following on from the Halloween event, Lords of the Fallen will be adding a variety of quality-of-life tweaks and bug fixes. These will aim to make the bosses harder, balance out the PvE difficulty spikes, and make life easier for those engaging in co-op and PvP battles.

Article continues after ad

It will also add a new mysterious questline event which may tie in to the current campaign. Whether this is designed to be played during or after the main storyline is yet to be revealed, but we suspect it will be the sort of quest that can be tackled at any point during the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

New questlines will also be added around the Umbral, Rhogar, and Radiant armor sets, likely unlocking each upon completion. On top of this, the following will be added:

Article continues after ad

Two new packs of spells

Two inventory expansions

New Grievous Strike moves

More secret boss weapon abilities

Gamepad rebinding in options

New Game Plus and gameplay modifiers (unknown what these are currently)

We’ll keep you updated as the devs reveal more about the Lords of the Fallen content plan as information becomes available.

For more Lords of the Fallen content, check out our below guides:

Is Lords of the Fallen coming to Nintendo Switch | Is Lords of the Fallen a Soulslike game | How long to beat Lords of the Fallen | Lords of the Fallen System Requirements | Does Lords of the Fallen have multiplayer | Is Lords of the Fallen a sequel or reboot | Does Lords of the Fallen have an easy mode | Lords of the Fallen review | Is Lords of the Fallen coming to Xbox Game Pass | Lords of the Fallen: How to summon NPCs | Lords of the Fallen: All Stats Explained

Article continues after ad