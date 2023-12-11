LEGO Speed Champions gets great deals on recent & retiring sets at Walmart

Walmart is continuing to offer great savings on LEGO. We highlight all the deals on LEGO Speed Champions sets.

Walmart hasn’t stopped offering great savings on LEGO. Indeed, Walmart is offering marvelous deals on recent and retiring LEGO Star Wars, LEGO Harry Potter and LEGO Marvel sets.

Now we have rounded up the best deals Walmart is currently offering on LEGO Speed Champions sets. In addition, the following list also features a couple of sets that will soon be retired. So if you have missed out on grabbing them, it is best to get them sooner, rather than later. They are on sale, after all.

1. LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) — 76917

LEGO

Inspired by the R34-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R from 2 Fast 2 Furious, this is a must-have set for LEGO Speed Champions and Fast & Furious fanatics alike (you will have to be aged nine and up, though).

Staying true to the original movie car, the LEGO replica’s hood and sides are adorned with the silver-colored real-life version’s iconic blue stripes and graphics. The large rear wing has also been finished in the latter hue.

Removing the roof reveals the interior. Although a wide-body LEGO Speed Champions build, the cabin offers seating space for only one minifigure. A nitro fuel canister already occupies the front passenger seat.

Speaking of the minifigure, the kit includes one of Brian O’Conner, who was played by the late Paul Walker.

The LEGO-reimagined, race-ready Skyline GT-R comprises measures two inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six-and-a-half inches long. The set comprises of 319 pieces.

Walmart has reduced the price of this set by $4.99 to $20.

2. LEGO Speed Champions Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T — 76912

LEGO

Like the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34), the Dodge Charger R/T from Fast & Furious is an iconic movie car. This LEGO replica of Dominic Toretto’s muscle car will look great in any LEGO Speed Champions collection, especially when displayed next to the former car.

However, why only display it? If you have both of these models, you can recreate moments from the Fast franchise. In addition, this kit includes a minifigure of Dom himself.

The 345-piece LEGO-reimagined Dodge Charger R/T measures two inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six-and-half inches long. It features authentic design elements such as a large hood scoop, and, inside, what looks like a nitro fuel bottle.

If you have missed out on this kit, it is best you grab it sooner, rather than later. Designed for anyone aged eight and up, this Speed Champions replica will be discontinued at the end of 2023. Walmart has reduced the price of this set by $4 to $15.99.

3. LEGO Speed Champions Lamborghini Countach — 76908

LEGO

The Lamborghini Countach is a classic. It is one of the cars that encapsulated the 1980s.

In addition, if you are a film buff, you would love this LEGO Speed Champions set. Indeed, the Countach has starred in several movies. The first one that jumps to mind? Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated The Wolf of Wall Street, of course.

However, if you were hoping on a Jordan Belfort or Leonardo DiCaprio minifigure, you would be left wanting. This kit includes a true-blue professional racing driver. How else will you unlock the Countach’s full potential?

Designed for LEGO Speed Champions drivers aged eight and up, the set comprises of 262 pieces. The LEGO-reimagined Raging Bull measures one-and-a-half inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six inches long.

Walmart has reduced this kit’s price by $3 to $16.99

4. LEGO Speed Champions 007 Aston Martin DB5 — 76911

LEGO

If you fancy your Martini shaken and not stirred (if you are of drinking age, of course) and love classic cars, this LEGO Speed Champions set is the one to get. However, you don’t have to be of the latter age to immersive themselves in the building and playing experience. The kit can be enjoyed by everyone aged eight and up.

In addition, this LEGO replica of 007’s iconic Aston Martin will look great on display. A minifigure of Bond is also included.

Comprising 298 bricks, the LEGO-reimagined DB5 measures two inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six-and-a-half inches long.

This set will be retiring soon. So, if you haven’t grabbed it yet, it’s best to do it now. In addition, Walmart has reduced the price of this set by $4 to $15.99.

5. LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance & Mercedes-AMG Project One — 76909

LEGO

Think that you are the driver who can bring Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 back to their winning ways? Well, now is the time to through your hat in the ring. Who knows, maybe Toto Wolff will give you a seat.

However, to beat seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton or George Russell for a seat will be no easy task. So, while you wait, why not build your own Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 race car?

In addition, this 564-piece kit includes a LEGO replica of a Mercedes-AMG Project One hyper car. So when you have finished the race, your minifigure can leave the paddock and head home in absolute style.

Of course, you can also pit the W12 and Project One against each other. The latter also has a driver. So you can share in the building experience.

Walmart has reduced the price of this set by $7 to $27.99.

6. LEGO Speed Champions Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro and Aston Martin Vantage GT3 — 76910

LEGO

So you already have the LEGO Speed Champions Aston Martin DB5 but want an Aston Martin that goes faster? Well, look no further. Containing a duo of Aston Martin racing cars, this is the set for you (if you are aged nine and up, that is).

Comprising of 592 bricks, this kit features LEGO replicas of the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro and Vantage GT3. Dressed in lime green and striking silver, replete with red and lime-green details, both of these models will add a vibrant touch to your LEGO Speed Champions collection.

Two minifigures dressed in racing suits are included. Helmets are also present (safety first, remember).

Walmart has reduced the price of this set by $9 to $35.99.

7. LEGO Speed Champions Porsche 963 — 76916

LEGO

Ever wanted to compete in Le Mans, arguably the most testing motorsport race in the world? Well, why not do so in a car from an illustrious racing outfit?

Designed for racing enthusiasts aged nine and up, this set not only promises an immersive building and playing experience. This LEGO replica will look great when displayed on in your home or office.

The LEGO-reimagined Porsche 963 comprises of 280 bricks. It measures one-and-half inches tall, two-and-half inches wide, and six-and-a-half inches long.

One minifigure, dressed in a Porsche racing suit, is included. A helmet is also present.

Walmart has dropped the price of this kit by $5 to $19.99.

Every one of these LEGO Speed Champions kits will make for great gifts, whether it is a stocking stuffer for this holiday season or for an upcoming birthday. Of course, you can also spoil yourself.

