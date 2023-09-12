One of Leonardo DiCaprio’s best movies is on Netflix now

Of all the movies under God’s blue heaven, this is one of Leonardo DiCaprio’s absolute best – and it’s now available to stream on Netflix.

People respond to acting in different ways, but there’s a few stars who transcend subjectivity: Keanu Reeves is easily one of the most beloved actors on the planet, Tom Cruise is the movie star of the century, Meryl Streep is an undeniable big-screen powerhouse, and Margot Robbie is clearly a leading household name after the success of Barbie.

DiCaprio may be the most eligible pick for the great actor of modern cinema. His filmography is an embarrassment of riches, and while he’s no stranger to a blockbuster, he’s picky with his projects – crucially, he’s never taken on the mantle of a superhero or even dipped his toes into the MCU.

People will have their personal choices for their favorite DiCaprio flick, but one of his most widely enjoyed, iconic movies has just come to Netflix.

The Wolf of Wall Street is on Netflix now

The Wolf of Wall Street, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio as crooked stockbroker Jordan Belfort, is available to stream on Netflix now. Check out the trailer below:

The movie follows the rise and fall (if you can even call it that) of Belfort, a Wall Street broker whose high-flying dream seems to crash and burn with Black Monday. However, he finds a new home at a small firm in Long Island, which leads to Stratton Oakmont, an infamous, debauched brokerage house.

Alongside DiCaprio, Jonah Hill plays Donnie Azoff (loosely based on real-life figure Daniel Porush), Belfort’s neighbor who’s intoxicated by money and helps to found and run Belfort’s firm. Margot Robbie also stars as Naomi Lapaglia, Belfort’s wife, in what’s considered to be her big breakthrough role.

As well as critical acclaim and a swathe of Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for DiCaprio, it is the highest-grossing movie of Scorsese’s career, raking in more than $400 million worldwide.

DiCaprio will reunite with the legendary filmmaker later this year, but in a movie with a decidedly different tone: Killers of the Flower Moon, revolving around the “reign of terror” in Osage County in the 1920s.

and you can find out more about Killers of the Flower Moon here.