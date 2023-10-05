Forza Motorsport players slam devs for using 14 year old car model

Throughout its marketing campaign Forza Motorsport has been described as being “built from the ground up,” but some players are skeptical after discovering a reused car model that first appeared in Forza Motorsport 3.

Many long-running racing games reuse models from past installments to save time when developing content. It’s standard practice and can be seen across a range of franchises.

However, Forza has developed a reputation for keeping car models around a little too long. Fans of Microsoft’s signature racing franchise have noticed this in past titles but with promises of Forza Motorsport being “built from the ground up,” there were hopes this would change.

Now early access is live and players are getting hands-on with Forza Motorsport it’s clear that those longing for old models to be scrapped will have to continue waiting.

Forza Motorsport community left unimpressed by 14 year old Nissan model

People’s first impressions of Forza Motorsport are starting to emerge and numerous players are calling out Turn 10 for reusing a 14 year old car model of a ’00 Nissan Silvia Spec-R.

One accusing Reddit post said: “FM 23’ still uses models from the original Xbox (2005). We’ve been asking for updated models for almost 10 years. I don’t know why Turn 10 is so persistent on avoiding this, but my god it’s annoying to see it. Especially when it’s one of your favorite cars. Hot wheels have better proportions than this.”

Contrary to OP’s claims, this Nissan Silvia is not from the original Forza Motorsport but rather from Forza Motorsport 3. We know this as it features a fully modeled interior which was not implemented until the cockpit camera was added in 2009.

Even so, the use of a 13 year old car model has still been denounced: “It’s crazy the lengths people will go to defend Turn 10. No one is saying you shouldn’t reuse models but there comes a point where a model just isn’t up to modern standards anymore and it really needs to be redone…”

“I don’t know why Turn 10 is so persistent on avoiding this, but my god it’s annoying to see it,” responded another disappointed player.

This is not the only car model guilty of this. Some other notable examples include the Subaru 22B STi, Mitsubishi Evolution VI GSR, and Volkswagen Golf R32.

There was some disagreement with not everyone caring about the reuse of older models: “While I understand where you’re coming from with this, and to some extent agree, I’d rather have it this way than not at all. I think the old models are still decent enough despite their inaccuracies…”

A lot of the criticism stems from Forza Motorsport being marketed as “built from the ground up,” by the developers. Many fans interpreted this as meaning everything would be new and next-gen but that is evidently not the case.