Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort claims Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather was “obviously” staged

Former stockbroker and famed ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Jordan Belfort weighed in on the recent fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather… but he’s not convinced their bout was for real.

On June 6, 2021, YouTube star Logan Paul touched gloves with undefeated boxing champion Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather in a match that no one saw coming.

Surprising everyone, Paul managed to go the distance against his decorated opponent — although that didn’t stop speculation that Mayweather allegedly held up a KO’d Logan to sell the match as a Rocky-esque Cinderella story.

The fight made headlines for weeks afterwards and was the talk of social media for far longer. In fact, the story is still in the mouths of just about everyone, and was brought up during a recent episode of the NELK Boys’ FULL SEND podcast.

Paul’s boxing success caught the eye of Jordan Belfort, known as the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ thanks to his highly-acclaimed novel of the same name, which details the… interesting life he led as a fraudster and hugely profitable stockbroker.

YouTube group ‘The NELK Boys’ managed to snag him on their podcast, during which the topic of internet boxing was brought up. Belfort admitted that he admired Logan Paul’s tenacity, but wasn’t wholly convinced that his match with Mayweather wasn’t fixed.

“I think it’s amazing,” he admitted. “I have tremendous respect for Logan Paul for what he’s pulled off with that whole thing, because he lost all his fights. It’s amazing. To me, that’s resiliency. It really is. I have respect for him.”

“Everyone said there’s no way he lasts a round,” NELK member Kyle Forgeard interjected.

“That, to me, is not why I respect him,” Belfort replied. “That was obviously staged, that whole thing. … Number one, it was an exhibition match. It wasn’t a professional fight, so to say that it was staged wouldn’t be the end of the world.”

“I didn’t mean that in a derogatory way at all,” he continued. “I didn’t mean it to belittle what they did. What I’m saying is that the purpose of that fight wasn’t for Mayweather to knock out Logan Paul. The purpose was to entertain people and set up the next fight.”

(Topic begins at 43:20)

Whatever the case might actually be, it’s clear that Belfort isn’t alone in his thinking, but so far, there hasn’t been any word on a rematch between the 50-0 champ and his YouTuber opponent.

Instead, it looks like Logan has sized up a potential bout with none other than Mike Tyson, although we’re still in the dark as to who exactly Paul wants for his next bout — whenever that may be.