Best XDefiant audio settings: How to make footsteps louder

XDefiant is the latest multiplayer experience from Ubisoft and if you’re looking for an edge, here are our recommendations for the best audio settings to use.

XDefiant is quickly cementing itself as a must-watch game in the industry, the new shooter already breaking viewership records for Ubisoft and rivaling games such as Apex Legends.

As is the way with any new shooter, the community is already hard at work discovering the best ways to optimize the experience and figuring out which audio, visual, and controller settings are the most effective and useful.

One of the key aspects when determining how to alter the sound in XDefiant is about making in-game movement, particularly footsteps, easier to hear, thus minimizing the potential for other players and opponents to sneak up behind you or get the drop of you and your team.

With this being said, here is our full rundown on the best XDefiant audio settings to use and how to tailor your audio to ensure you can hear footsteps clearer than ever

XDefiant sound settings: Which audio to prioritize to optimize performance

SFX is the top priority in XDefiant as this impacts how loud or quiet in-game effects, such as footsteps and gunshots, will be. Therefore, cranking SFX settings to 100 is vital for those wanting to hear where their enemies are.

Additionally, reducing the music volume to further emphasize SFX audio and reduce unnecessary sound is also recommended. While it may heighten tension and create a greater atmosphere for players, it can also drown out important audio such as footsteps and in-game commands.

Ubisoft Selecting the best audio settings in XDefiant can be a massive advantage

XDefiant audio options: Recommended sound settings

First things first, we recommend using headphones when playing XDefiant as this will allow for greater variety in the audio experience, particularly in regards to directional cues in comparison to if you were simply relying on your TV or monitor for audio output.

For those using headphones, here are the audio settings we recommend to get the most out of sound in XDefiant.

Audio settings

Main Volume: 90

Dialogue Volume: 70

SFX Volume: 100

UI Volume: 10

Music Volume: 0

Mute Audio When Minimized: Off (PC only)

Of course, another important aspect of sound for any multiplayer experience is the audio chat, allowing players to talk with their teammates. Therefore, here are the best audio settings for voice chat when playing XDefiant.

Voice chat settings

Voice Chat: On

Voice Chat Channel: Public

Voice Chat Volume: 70

Voice Chat Output: Headphones

Microphone: On

Voice Chat Mode: Push to Talk

Microphone Input: Headphones

Microphone Input Threshold: 20

Microphone Volume Boost: 20

