Will Wuthering Waves be coming to console? Well, look no further as our handy hub has the answers to this question.

Wuthering Waves is the latest open-world action game that aims to excite both gacha game and anime fans. With its flashy combat and unique roster of characters, the upcoming free to play game aims to rival the likes of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail.

While the Wuthering Waves closed beta is currently accepting registrations, many console players will be wondering if the game will be gracing their desired platforms. So, here’s everything you need to know about whether Wuthering Waves will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch.

Is Wuthering Waves coming to console?

Kuro Game Wuthering Waves would likely prove popular on console.

No, Wuthering Waves is currently only set for release on PC, Android, and iOS. However, this doesn’t out rule a console release in the future. After all, similar games like Genshin Impact have released on PS4/PS5, while a subsequent Switch release is on the horizon.

Whether Wuthering Waves will follow a similar pattern remains to be seen, but for now, players that wish to enjoy Wuthering Waves upon release will want to register their interest on PC or mobile. As always, we’ll be sure to update this page as and when we receive official word of a console release from the developers.

