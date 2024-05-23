Wuthering Waves players slam “unfinished” and buggy launch

Following Wuthering Waves’ May 22, 2024, launch, players are criticizing the current state of the game for various bugs, awkward line delivery, and more.

The free-to-play action RPG Wuthering Waves has garnered plenty of comparisons to Genshin Impact, which had fans of the anime gacha genre intrigued. However, the game’s release has not gone smoothly.

Since its launch, players have called out a variety of issues ranging from bugs—including a Fatal Error bug—to awkward dialogue and voice line delivery.

In a Reddit thread, user HalalBread1427 expressed their disappointment, saying “this game was NOT ready for release to day.” The user also said that, while they may end up enjoying the game, its current state is “a major letdown” and “an unfinished product.”

Article continues after ad

Plenty of other players—both on this thread and in other posts—echoed the sentiment.

Among the negatives that were often cited by players, performance issues on high-end PCs, blurry textures, and cutscenes ending too early topped the list.

Article continues after ad

Other issues included an awkward walk animation, which sees a character’s feet going through the steps.

As for the voice acting, many criticized the English dub, though they largely faulted the technical aspects and direction rather than the performers.

One commenter said, “I’m constantly hearing popping (missing pop filter?) and breaths, most glaringly from Yangyang. They sound like they’re trying and failing to do ASMR.”

Article continues after ad

At the time of this writing, a Launch Technical Issues Megathread for Wuthering Waves already had garnered 3.4k comments in around 16 hours, with one top comment saying “Game runs like hell. Perhaps we take Genshin optimization for granted.”

So far, Wuthering Waves’ devs have only addressed the game’s startup crashes on Android, releasing a patch and apologizing for the inconvenience. However, the game’s social media has yet to comment on the rest of the problems players are facing across all platforms.

Article continues after ad

All in all, it’s a rough start for a game that seems to have lots of potential. Even those venting their frustrations have shared elements of Wuthering Waves that they enjoy, including the combat and characters.

Article continues after ad

It seems that much of the fanbase is still willing to give Wuthering Waves a chance, meaning it’ll be up to developer Kuro Games to address these issues before they run out of patience.