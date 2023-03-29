Wondering whether Wuthering Waves is free to play or if it has gacha elements? Then our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Wuthering Waves is the latest anime game that has Genshin Impact fans excited. Not only does it feature a roster of unique characters, but the game also aims to deliver exhilarating combat and a fun open-world experience.

While details on Wuthering Waves have been rather scarce, we do know information about the beta and system requirements. However, players looking to delve into Wuthering Waves when upon release will want to know whether it is free to play or if it has gacha mechanics. So, here’s everything you need to know ahead of time.

Is Wuthering Waves free to play?

Kuro Game Wuthering Waves is the next anime-style game to rival Genshin Impact.

Yes, Wuthering Waves will be free to play when it releases. The game is currently in development for PC, iOS, and Android devices. This means players will be able to download it from the appropriate store page without spending any money.

However, the game will likely feature microtransactions that enable players to purchase premium currency. This currency will likely help speed up the game’s stamina system and purchase a paid battle pass should there be one.

Is Wuthering Waves gacha?

While the developers have yet to reveal whether Wuthering Waves will feature gacha elements, it’s extremely likely, especially given Kuro Game’s other title, Punishing Gray Raven, features these elements.

As Wuthering Waves features various characters, it’s likely players will need to roll on banners in order to have a chance to unlock them. Characters will likely be split into star ratings, with 5-stars being harder to get.

Of course, we’ll be sure to update this piece if Wuthering Waves doesn’t feature gacha systems, so bookmark this page and check back regularly. In the meantime, head over to our Wuthering Waves release hub to get the latest details.

