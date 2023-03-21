Wuthering Waves system requirements: Recommended PC, iOs & Android settings

The Wuthering Waves system requirements have been revealed for PC, iOS, and Android devices, so here is the minimum hardware needed to run the upcoming open world RPG.

Wuthering Waves is an upcoming open world anime game that aims to rival the likes of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. This action RPG features flashy combat, a colorful cast of characters, and vast environments that are begging to be explored.

With the game entering its first closed beta, many players will be wondering what the recommended system settings will be. After all, being able to slice and dice your way through opponents without any performance drops will drastically improve your experience.

Article continues after ad

So, before you go ahead and sign up for the Wuthering Waves closed beta, we recommend looking at recommended system requirements.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Wuthering Waves minimum requirements

Kuro Game Wuthering Waves is playable on a variety of devices.

To ensure that you can run Wuthering Waves on PC, iOS, and Andriod smoothly, here’s a complete list of the minimum spec requirements needed for all devices:

PC recommended PC settings

System: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit CPU: Intel i5 -7th generation/Ryzen 2700

Intel i5 -7th generation/Ryzen 2700 Graphics Card: Geforce 1060/RX 580

Geforce 1060/RX 580 RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: 40G

Minimum Android settings

System: Verison 5.1 and above

Verison 5.1 and above Processor: Snapdragon 855 and above

Snapdragon 855 and above Storage: 10GB and above.

Minimum iOS settings

iPhone: Model 11 and above

Model 11 and above Storage: 10GB and above

It’s important to note, that all the above system requirements are for the Wuthering Waves closed beta. This means that the full release could make adjustments. As always, we’ll be sure to update this hub as soon as further information is released.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Wuthering Waves system requirements. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Wuthering Waves release hub for all the latest news and updates.