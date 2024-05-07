Does Wuthering Waves have controller support?

Wondering whether Wuthering Waves has controller support? Well, find out the answer to that very question with our handy guide.

Wuthering Waves is an upcoming gacha game from the makers behind Punishing: Gray Raven. Just like Genshin Impact, the upcoming game features vast open world environments, colorful characters, and sleek combat animations. In fact, players will need to master Wuthering Wave’s ability-based battles if they wish to take down deadly bosses and farm the best materials.

With Wuthering Waves putting a huge emphasis on exploration and fast-paced combat, many players across mobile and PC will be wondering whether the game supports controller functionality. So, here’s everything you need to know about Wuthering Waves controller support.

Will Wuthering Waves have controller support?

Yes, Wuthering Waves will have controller support. On March 29, 2024, Kuro Games confirmed that they have been working on this highly requested feature. “We are largely done with the gamepad controller support and customizable key settings for Wuthering Waves.”

This is great news for those who prefer a controller’s button layout and feel over mouse and keyboard inputs. During the Wuthering Waves livestream, the developers showed off a boss fight where they used an Xbox controller. While the game is only releasing on PC, iOS, Android, and PS4/PS5 – it’s great to know that a variety of controllers will be supported.

Whether players will be able to customize their controller inputs remains to be seen, but for now, that’s everything you need to know about Wuthering Waves controller support.

Be sure to check out our Wuthering Waves hub for all the latest news and updates.

