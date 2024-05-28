Wuthering Waves players convinced one feature makes it better than Genshin Impact

Wuthering Waves is finally available, and the game features a massive open world similar to Genshin Impact. However, one feature makes the exploration in Wuthering Waves a lot better in the eyes of people who have played both.

Wuthering Waves features elements similar to Genshin Impact. The only difference is that these elements do not interact with each other in Wuthering Waves. Instead, the general combat is a lot harder with emphasis on parries and dodges.

Genshin on the other hand features reactions where you need to mix the right elements to deal damage. This feature of Genshin is incorporated in exploration as well where you need the right elements to unlock pillars, doors, and locks.

Sometimes in Genshin chests are hidden behind a lump of rocks. These can be broken only if you have a Geo character like Zhongli. In Wuthering Waves, you don’t need that. A few hits from a basic Sword break the rock formations and allow you to progress.

This makes exploration incredibly easy as you are never forced to change your party, allowing you to be able to run whatever you want in the open world. This has lead many players in the community to praise this feature in comparison to other gacha games, such as Genshin.

Kuro Games Wuthering Waves has a much more fluid exploration than Genshin Impact.

One such player feels that Wuthering Waves “creates a nice flow of exploring and combat.”

There is just one form of puzzle in Wuthering Waves that forces you to make a change where you need a character with a Pistol. However, those puzzles are quite rare, making the choice to change your party member stand out more than having to constantly swap party members in Genshin.

Another player also claimed that Genshin feels “hard to enjoy” due to the differences in the exploration.

It is safe to mention that Wuthering Waves’ exploration has managed to hit the right spots for the audience. The exploration is not just easy, it is also rewarding as you receive Echoes when defeating monsters. These Echoes are essential components of your character build.

This means you never have to do anything extra as simply running around the world grants you almost everything you need. This is something that players think Wuthering Waves does a lot smoother when compared to Genshin Impact.