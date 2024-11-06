Monster Hunter Wilds: Wounds explained

If you’re trying to optimize your hunts in Monster Hunter Wilds, Wounds are the easiest way to do so. We’ll go over how they work and the best ways to take advantage of them.

The Monster Hunter Wilds open beta gave players a chance to test the waters and see what’s in store when the game finally launches. Testing out new changes to the franchise’s iconic weapons and using them against the new Monsters was a real treat.

On top of that, players got a sneak peek at some of the game’s settings including the ability to shut up your Palicoe and an arachnophobia setting that makes bugs adorable. One new mechanic stood out among the rest, however.

Monster Hunter Wilds’ Wounds system is a total game changer but there are some intricacies to go over. Here’s how Wounds work in the game.

What are Wounds in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Wounds create weak spots on Monsters that cause them to take more damage when attacked. While certain Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds will have natural weak spots like their head, a tail, or a unique appendage that looks particularly frail, other parts of them are more durable.

If you inflict a Wound on a naturally sturdy part of a Monster, such as Chatacabra’s armored forelimbs, they will take the same amount of damage as its soft underbelly or… uhhh… its butt. Wounds will be pretty visible thanks to their scarred, red appearance.

They can be highlighted using the new Focus Mode mechanic and at that point, they’ll glow a more distinct red. Focus Mode also enables the most fun part of Wounds, but more on that later.

Capcom Your Scout Flies will highlight Wounds for you to attack.

How to inflict Wounds in Monster Hunter Wilds

The easiest way to inflict a wound in Monster Hunter Wilds is to attack the same part of a Monster repeatedly. You’ll notice scars appear on a Monster as you fight it. Once you can see a scar forming, focus on that spot to create an open Wound.

This can be made easier by using Focus Mode to aim your swings and shots. Utilizing Focus Mode will also let you know when Wounds are ready to be destroyed.

Destroying Wounds in Monster Hunter Wilds

To destroy Wounds in Monster Hunter Wilds, players can deliver a Focus Strike aimed at a highlighted Wound on a Monster. To initiate a Focus Strike, enter Focus Mode using your left trigger and press the right shoulder button.

Focus Strikes differ from weapon to weapon and while certain results vary, destroying a wound will always result in a stun of the Monster. This allows players to initiate powerful attacks with longer animations while the Monster is unable to respond.

On top of destroying Wounds and Stunning Monsters, successful Focus Strikes can also trigger effects such as leveling up the Spirit Guage for Long Sword or activating Savage Axe Mode for the Charge Blade.

Capcom Focus Strikes are powerful attacks that usually result in multiple hits.

That’s everything you need to know about the new Wounds mechanic in Monster Hunter Wilds. Make sure to take advantage of it in order to speed up your hunts.