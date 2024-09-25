Monster Hunter Wilds collector’s edition has weirdest merch yet

A new special edition for the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds has been announced and it comes with some of the strangest and most expensive pieces of merch yet, one that’s only tangentially connected to the franchise.

Since Monster Hunter Rise, the series has put a focus on mounts that the player can use in battle. Monster Hunter Rise had Palamutes, which were dogs that you rode on small maps, while Monster Hunter Wilds will have Seikrets, which are giant lizards that race across the vast open world.

Article continues after ad

Capcom must want players to have the same sensation of the wind blowing through their hair in real life as in the Monster Hunter games. This is thanks to a new special edition for Monster Hunter Wilds announced on the e-Capcom Twitter/X page, which comes with a bike.

For the princely sum of 181,590 yen (roughly $1260 USD), players can buy the Ultimate Collector’s Edition of Monster Hunter Wilds. This version of the game comes with a folding bike, bearing the green and purple colors of the Seikrets.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Ultimate Collector’s Edition also includes a bag shaped like a hunter’s pouch, a plushie, and a steel book copy of the game.

Unfortunately, this edition of Monster Hunter Wilds is Japan-exclusive. So, unless you’re also willing to pay a big shipping fee, you’re not going to be riding around on the Monster Hunter bike, barring a future international edition announcement.

This might be the strangest piece of merch that Capcom has offered, and this is the company that has released Resident Evil perfume and First Aid Spray drinks. Still, the fans with both money and calories to burn will find some use for the Monster Hunter bike, even if it’s just to show it off online, as you ride around and pretend to whack monsters with a poster tube.