Is For Honor crossplay? Cross-platform guide for Xbox, PlayStation, & PC

For Honor offers addictive hack and slash gameplay that takes genuine skill to master, but does For Honor support cross-platform play?

For Honor originally released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2017, offering a fresh take on hack and slash gameplay by limiting the player’s reliance on button bashing. Instead, skill was required to succeed, which meant that players across multiple platforms wanted to play together, to increase the number of potential opponents and allies.

However, For Honor didn’t support cross-platform play at launch and by 2022, many players have started to give up waiting for it to come to the game. The good news is that there’s light at the end of the tunnel for those waiting for cross-platform play to come to For Honor. Here’s what we know.

Does For Honor support cross-platform play?

The short answer is it will (fully) soon. While For Honor didn’t support cross-platform play for a long time, Ubisoft rolled out Phase 1 of their cross-platform plan on March 17, 2022.

This now allows those playing on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC to all enter a shared matchmaking pool for PVP and PVE. This essentially unified the three previous pools into one going forward.

However, full cross-platform play won’t be possible until the second phase has been completed by Ubisoft. This will allow groups of players across multiple platforms to all take part in PVP and PVE with all players, across all three platforms.

Ubisoft has confirmed Phase 2 will be rolled out by the end of 2022, but no official date has been given yet. We’ll be sure to add it here when it is.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about whether or not For Honor is cross-platform.

