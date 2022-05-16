Is Evil Dead: The Game down? Server status, maintenance & player reports

Are the Evil Dead: The Game servers down? Find out everything you need to know about the Evil Dead: The Game server status and when maintenance will begin.

Evil Dead: The Game is a survival horror game that enables players to vanquish deadly demons together, duke it out in grizzly PVP arenas, and even take on select missions as Ash and his companions.

With plenty of multiplayer modes to delve into and master, Evil Dead: The game is best played with other players. After all, being able to flex your skills as a stalwart survivor or deadly demon is where the real fun lies.

Advertisement

However, there are times when the Evil Dead: The game servers may undergo maintenance or experience problems. This can be incredibly frustrating for players looking to queue up for multiplayer matches. Fortunately, our Evil Dead: The game server status hub has everything you need to know about upcoming maintenance, server errors, and developer news.

Contents

Evil Dead: The Game server status

As of writing, Evil Dead: The Game servers are up and running across PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC. This means players across all platforms can queue up and enjoy the game’s multiplayer experience without encountering any major problems.

Evil Dead: The Game server maintenance dates & times

We are aware of some users experiencing a connection issue with match making on #EvilDeadTheGame. We are currently investigating this. — Saber Support (@SaberSupport) May 15, 2022

Evil Dead: The Game servers last encountered problems on May 15, 2022. The developers have since fixed an issue of “not enough free servers for matchmaking” affecting certain players.

Advertisement

This server issue has since been resolved, but if you are still encountering problems, then it’s best to reach out the Saber Support via their official Twitter account.

There is currently no release schedule for further server maintenance, but we’ll update this section as soon as we hear more information.

How to check Evil Dead: The Game server status?

Evil Dead: The Game server status can be checked by heading over to the title’s official Twitter account. It’s here where the developers release info on upcoming maintenance and any issues that are preventing players from joining multiplayer.

We’ll also update this hub whenever the Evil Dead: The Game servers go down or have any problems that impact multiplayer. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for all the latest news.

Advertisement

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Evil Dead: The Game server status. Make sure you check out our Evil Dead: The Game page for all the latest news and guides.

Evil Dead: The Game – How to revive teammates | Is Evil Dead: The Game single player? | How to add friends in Evil Dead: The Game | Evil Dead: The Game classes | How to unlock Evil Dead: The Game characters