Dead By Daylight: How to fix error 8012

Dead By Daylight‘s error 8012 message prevents you from enjoying multiplayer horror fun with friends, so here are all the ways you can fix the issue and get back to killing or surviving.

There’s nothing more frustrating than not being able to access your favorite live service game due to a connection issue.

Error 8012 stops players before they can get the chance to choose their Killer or Survivors in Dead By Daylight. Thankfully, there are multiple ways to fix the problem.

Article continues after ad

How to fix error 8012

The main cause of error 8012 is server connection issues, so the first thing we’d recommend doing is checking the game’s server status. Behaviour Interactive frequently shares maintenance news via the game’s X (Twitter) page so keep a close eye on it.

Dexerto / Behaviour Interactive

The issue should hopefully be resolved as soon as maintenance ends. If there are no planned server outages at the time, however, we’d advise trying the following:

Article continues after ad

Exit the game and restart your PC or console. Double-check your internet connection. Make sure Dead By Daylight is fully up to date on your platform of choice.

Repair anti-cheat

If you’re playing on PC error 8012 can occasionally be caused due to the EAC (the Easy Anti Cheat engine that DbD uses to prevent cheating & hacking) having issues.

Article continues after ad

Repairing the anti-cheat engine is another option for anyone on PC to bypass the error. You can do this by following the steps below:

Open the Dead By Daylight game folder on your PC.

on your PC. From here, navigate to the EasyAntiCheat folder .

. Find the EasyAntiCheat_Setup.exe application , and right-click on it.

, and on it. Select the ‘ Run as Administrator ‘ option from the menu.

‘ option from the menu. Press ‘ Repair ‘.

‘. Once this has been done, restart your PC .

. The anti-cheat will now be repaired, and any connection issues due to it should be resolved.

Finally, if none of the above methods have worked and error 8012 still persists, you can always contact the official support team for further assistance.

That’s everything we know about the 8012 error in Dead By Daylight. For more on the game, check out our crossplay & cross-progression guide, and all the codes you can redeem.